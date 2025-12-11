Athlone Community League

Athlone Community League's Hall Rentals

Rental Deposit
$750

Please keep in mind that deposits made via this portal will be returned via cheque.

Weekday Rental
$400
Weekend Rental (single day)
$600
Party package
$1,000

Friday 1pm - Sunday 6pm

Hourly rental (minimum 3)
$50
Holiday single day rental
$600
Skate shack add on
$100

Heated Room with 2 washrooms, access to back field/rink area and fire pit (firewood not included).

Speaker rental
$50

JBL 710 PartyBox with 1 corded mic.

2 Wireless Microphones
$50

2 JBL Wireless Microphones and Receiver

Dish rental
$100
Tablecloth rental
$3

Individual black tablecloth. Please be sure to let us know if you need round or rectangular, or any combination of them.

Projector rental
$75
Projector Screen rental
$25

large, soft screen that can be easily attached to the wall.

Sandwich Board advertising for your event
$50

For at least one week leading up to your event, we will advertise on our social media, website, and sandwich boards throughout the neighbourhood.

