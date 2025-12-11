Athlone Community League's Hall Rentals

About this shop
Please keep in mind that deposits made via this portal will be returned via cheque.
Friday 1pm - Sunday 6pm
Heated Room with 2 washrooms, access to back field/rink area and fire pit (firewood not included).
JBL 710 PartyBox with 1 corded mic.
2 JBL Wireless Microphones and Receiver
Individual black tablecloth. Please be sure to let us know if you need round or rectangular, or any combination of them.
large, soft screen that can be easily attached to the wall.
For at least one week leading up to your event, we will advertise on our social media, website, and sandwich boards throughout the neighbourhood.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!