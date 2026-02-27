roroma event management Inc

Atlantic Food Truck Festival 2026

377 Killam Dr

Moncton, NB E1C 3T1, Canada

Advance General Admission
$7.91

$7.00 + HST = $7.91


Save with Advance Admission! (At Gate: $10.00)

Good for one day. Use Saturday OR Sunday only.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

11:00 am - 10:00 pm


Thank you for supporting The United Way!

All Day Family Pass
$16.95

$15.00 + HST = $16.95


Family Pass saves your family $$!

Allows a family of 4. Kids 12 and under are FREE!


Drop by the family zone!


Use this ticket on Saturday OR Sunday only.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

11:00 am - 10:00 pm


Thank you for supporting The United Way!

2 Day Weekend Pass
$13.56

$12.00 HST = $13.56


So many food options, So little time.

Come and go on both days and revisit your favorites or try something new. Skip cooking and take out for the weekend. Come both days and SAVE!

Use this ticket on Saturday AND Sunday .


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

11:00 am - 10:00 pm


Thank you for supporting The United Way!

VIP "FAST LANE PASS
$16.95

$15.00 + HST = $16.95


Dedicated FAST LANE entrance. Skip the General Admission Line. No waiting to get get in!

  • VIP 10% Discount from select VENDORS!
  • One VIP Scratch & Win card for prizes like discounts, drinks, treats, entree's, food samples, swag and more!
  • Automatically entered for the VIP Draw of $200.00
  • Double Your 50/50 tickets purchase. Twice the tickets!
  • Dedicated VIP Tent for shaded seating
  • Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

*** Good for one day only. Saturday OR Sunday***


Thank you for supporting The United Way!


