Atomic Vaudeville: Doppelgänger

Just your classic, no-frills, full-thrills ticket. You’re paying the standard rate, which helps keep the lights on, the wigs teased, and the existential dread theatrical. Thanks for showing up! We literally couldn’t do this without you.
Feeling flush and generous? This ticket tier lets you support the chaos and the cause. Your extra bucks help us offer reduced-price tickets to historically marginalized folks, because weird, wonderful theatre should be for everyone. You're not just buying a seat, you're making space.
A limited number of tickets for historically marginalized folks, including but not limited to BIPOC, 2SLGBTQIA+, disabled, and low-income community members. If the standard price is a barrier, this one’s for you. Take up space. You belong here.
Roll up in style. For $200, you and three lucky weirdos get your own table near the stage (the only way to guarantee you’ll sit together). Comes with premium views, a place to park your drink, and the smug satisfaction of being very important.
