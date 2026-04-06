Atomic Vaudeville: Sloppy Impromptu Slander Show

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About this event
The standard rate: just your classic, no-frills, full-thrills ticket. Thanks for showing up! We literally couldn’t do this without you.
$40 minimum, with a Pay What You Can function to choose your own price. Your extra bucks help us offer reduced-price tickets to historically marginalized folks.
A limited number of tickets for historically marginalized folks, including but not limited to BIPOC, 2SLGBTQIA+, disabled, and low-income community members.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!