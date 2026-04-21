THE COQUITLAM CHORALE SOCIETY

Hosted by

THE COQUITLAM CHORALE SOCIETY

About this event

Auction Left Over Liquidation

Pick-up location

1480 Nanton St, Coquitlam, BC V3E 0B2, Canada

$25 Place des Arts Gift Certificate item
$25 Place des Arts Gift Certificate
$1

Starting bid

$25 for Place des Arts in Maillardville

Handpainted glasses item
Handpainted glasses
$1

Starting bid

Set of 4 handpainted tumblers

Sparkling Apple Juice #1 item
Sparkling Apple Juice #1
$1

Starting bid

One bottle of sparkling apple juice

Sparkling Apple juice #2 item
Sparkling Apple juice #2
$1

Starting bid

One bottle of Sparkling apple juice

HDX Winter Magic gloves item
HDX Winter Magic gloves
$1

Starting bid

one size fits all, touchscreen compatible, machine washable

Small desktop trash can item
Small desktop trash can
$1

Starting bid

Approx 15cm tall, flip top

Caramel Gingerbread jar candle item
Caramel Gingerbread jar candle
$1

Starting bid

3 wick jar candle

Cinnamon Fireside Jar Candle item
Cinnamon Fireside Jar Candle
$1

Starting bid

3 wick jar candle

Winter Wonderland Hand Care Set- winter sage item
Winter Wonderland Hand Care Set- winter sage item
Winter Wonderland Hand Care Set- winter sage
$1

Starting bid

60mL Hand cream and nail file

Metal candle plate item
Metal candle plate
$1

Starting bid

Approx 12cm square footed metal candle plate

Winter Wonderland Hand Care Set- Frankincense & winter sage item
Winter Wonderland Hand Care Set- Frankincense & winter sage item
Winter Wonderland Hand Care Set- Frankincense & winter sage
$1

Starting bid

Gloves, hand scrub and hand cream

Watson's Candles Jar Candle- Mist item
Watson's Candles Jar Candle- Mist
$1

Starting bid

Single wick jar candle, approx 10hr burn time

White Barn Flannel candle item
White Barn Flannel candle
$1

Starting bid

White Barn 3 wick jar candle in the scent "Flannel"

Slim Can Koozie item
Slim Can Koozie
$1

Starting bid

Stainless steel can Koozie for slim cans

Size XL Office Shirt, Sky Blue item
Size XL Office Shirt, Sky Blue
$5

Starting bid

Button down long sleeve collared shirt, size XL, colour Sky Blue

Rugby pullover Size L item
Rugby pullover Size L
$5

Starting bid

Long sleeved rugby pullover in sky blue, Size L

Oxford Shirt Size L item
Oxford Shirt Size L
$5

Starting bid

White Oxford button down, long sleeved, collared shirt in size L

Oxford Shirt Size M item
Oxford Shirt Size M
$5

Starting bid

White Oxford button down, long sleeved, collared shirt in size M

Performance Trouser size 38 item
Performance Trouser size 38
$5

Starting bid

Black performance trouser, size 38

Navy Denim size 34 item
Navy Denim size 34
$5

Starting bid

Navy performance denim size 34

Navy Denim size 32 item
Navy Denim size 32
$5

Starting bid

Navy performance denim size 32

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