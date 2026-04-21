Auction Left Over Liquidation

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Starting bid
$25 for Place des Arts in Maillardville
Starting bid
Set of 4 handpainted tumblers
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One bottle of sparkling apple juice
Starting bid
One bottle of Sparkling apple juice
Starting bid
one size fits all, touchscreen compatible, machine washable
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Approx 15cm tall, flip top
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3 wick jar candle
Starting bid
3 wick jar candle
Starting bid
60mL Hand cream and nail file
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Approx 12cm square footed metal candle plate
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Gloves, hand scrub and hand cream
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Single wick jar candle, approx 10hr burn time
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White Barn 3 wick jar candle in the scent "Flannel"
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Stainless steel can Koozie for slim cans
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Button down long sleeve collared shirt, size XL, colour Sky Blue
Starting bid
Long sleeved rugby pullover in sky blue, Size L
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White Oxford button down, long sleeved, collared shirt in size L
Starting bid
White Oxford button down, long sleeved, collared shirt in size M
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Black performance trouser, size 38
Starting bid
Navy performance denim size 34
Starting bid
Navy performance denim size 32
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