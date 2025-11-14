Auction Lot 150

This exceptional lot features two original framed paintings by acclaimed children’s book illustrator Andrea Blinick, each created for upcoming picture books. The first piece captures a tender, windswept moment by the sea: a fisherman and child perched on coastal rocks beneath a sky alive with swirling, imagined sea creatures. The second painting invites viewers into a quiet winter woodland, where a child in a bright red snowsuit walks with their dog among snow-dusted trees, their reflections shimmering in a frozen pool. Rich with narrative charm and the gentle magic that defines Blinick’s work, these illustrations offer a rare opportunity to own original artwork before it appears in print. Beautifully framed and ready to hang, they make a stunning pair for any home that cherishes storytelling, imagination, and art. Valued at $550