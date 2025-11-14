Auction Lot 150

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So you have a hankering to do a little travelling? Well this gift package from Expedia will get you going. A $500 voucher for travel, plus luggage tags, a shopping tote, slippers (!) and more. And just so you stay warm and dry, we're including 2 fine Glennaker rain jackets. A $700 value!
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Signed by Blue Jay's Anthony Santander, this photograph captures the dynamic outfielder renowned for his power hitting and athletic presence on the field. Santander’s autograph transforms the image into a standout collectible—perfect for a Blue Jays fan or any admirer of modern baseball talent. Valued at $100.
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This authentic signed photo showcases Andrés Giménez, the agile and dependable infielder making his mark with the Blue Jays. His crisp autograph adds a distinctive touch, making this a standout keepsake for devoted fans and modern baseball collectors alike. Valued at $30.
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This autographed 8″×10″ photo highlights Davis Schneider’s rising impact with the Blue Jays. Known for his energy at the plate and on the field, Schneider brings a spark to every game. His signature elevates this piece into a memorable collectible for any baseball fan following Toronto’s newest talent. Valued at $100
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Yes one more Davis Schneider! Capture the excitement of a player on the rise with this signed 8″×10″ photo. His growing reputation and standout performances make this an appealing addition for collectors. The clear, authentic autograph adds personal significance — perfect for anyone cheering on the next generation of Blue Jays stars. Valued at $100.
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This autographed photo of Alejandro Kirk showcases the Blue Jays’ charismatic catcher in action. Celebrated for his sharp defensive skills and steady presence at the plate, Kirk continues to win over fans with his talent and heart. His signature makes this a standout keepsake for collectors and Blue Jays supporters alike. Valued at $120
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Ruby Blue Co. is known for their lovely, natured inspired jewellery. This bundle includes the Wave & Sun necklace & 3 semiprecious stone bracelets. We've paired that with a Limited edition bottle of Laurent-Perrier Brut Rosé Champagne. Total value $350
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Three more exquisite pieces from Ruby Blue Co.ncluding 3 cream & blue ceramic & Swarovski bracelets Feather & Swarovski earrings , Freshwater Pearl & shell brooch. Match that with a limited edition bottle of Laurent-Perrier Brut Rosé Champagne. Total Value $350.
Starting bid
This exceptional lot features two original framed paintings by acclaimed children’s book illustrator Andrea Blinick, each created for upcoming picture books. The first piece captures a tender, windswept moment by the sea: a fisherman and child perched on coastal rocks beneath a sky alive with swirling, imagined sea creatures. The second painting invites viewers into a quiet winter woodland, where a child in a bright red snowsuit walks with their dog among snow-dusted trees, their reflections shimmering in a frozen pool. Rich with narrative charm and the gentle magic that defines Blinick’s work, these illustrations offer a rare opportunity to own original artwork before it appears in print. Beautifully framed and ready to hang, they make a stunning pair for any home that cherishes storytelling, imagination, and art. Valued at $550
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The concentric circles of The Beach, Composition 0806 by Lesley Luce pay tribute to the layered histories and evolving landscape of Toronto’s Beach neighborhood. Composed of 7,209 fragments of cut paper, the piece meticulously arranges landmarks, cultural history, and personal connections. Estimated value $4000
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