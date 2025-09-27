Auction Lot 100

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate Rush’s upcoming concert tour early with a range of items collected from Grapes Under Pressure, a wine-focussed charity venture organized by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. The 2016 Pelley Estates Cabernet Franc is signed by Lee and Lifeson. The limited edition (5,000 copies) Clockwork Angels Tour vinyl box set includes five 180 gm LPs, a full colour booklet and a digital album download code. It’s a true collector’s item. Add to this an electric wine set: corkscrew, preserver, foil cutter, & aerator. Thanks to Jane Roberts & Ian Roberts. Estimated value: $450.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
- $100 Uber Eats gift certificate
- Gift Basket full of sweet treats by The Nutty Chocolatier ($50)
- $200 Stock T.C. Gift Card — thanks to Ruchi Nanavay and team of BVG parents
$350 total value
A great kids package that's fun for everyone. Family climbing pass that includes everything you need for climbing & bouldering, A $200 gift certificate for Great Wolf Lodge.
Includes a $50 gift certificate to La Diperie and a yummy candy basket ($75 value)
This beautiful, cutaway grand auditorium electric/acoustic guitar features a solid Spruce top, with Rosewood back and sides, Okoume neck and a Techwood fingerboard. Also includes bag, strap, tuner, humidifier, string winder, strings, picks, capo and wet-up. $700 value Thanks to Long & McQuade.
A fabulous collection of Kerastase products to get you set for the holidays. Includes: Chronologist Thermique, Elixir Ultime Fondant & Bain, Travel Bag, Parfum D'Ambience, Janeke Brush & gift certificate for regular manicure. $328.00 value
Serve this red and white wine pair at a festive supper. Open the 2010 Chateau d'Aiguilhe (Castillon-Côtes de Bordeaux) with a hearty main course of lamb, beef, roast pork or duck. Introduce the 2011 Clos Le Vigneau Vouvray (Loire) with a cheese course, and continue with a dessert with ingredients such as apples, pears, almonds, caramel and honey. Decant both wines first! Thanks to Jane Roberts & Ian Roberts. $110 value
Added bonus: Chill stick for a total value of $125!
No need to cellar these two California red wines: 1994 Arrowood Malbec (Sonoma County) & 1995 Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley). Drink both soon and decant for at least one hour before enjoying. The donors tasted the Malbec in October 2025 and enjoyed dark fruit flavours alongside leather, herbs and plenty of liquorice. Thanks to Jane Roberts & Ian Roberts.
Includes decanter. Estimated value $190
A collection of luxury Canadian skincare products including: Wonder effect hand cream, face cream, eye cream, toner, night serum, retinal serum, shower gel, body cream, foot cream & detox mask and 2 lip glosses. $450 value!
A beautiful handcrafted Langford laminated Ottertail Canoe paddle. Select basswood and poplar with cherry inlays. Resin tip for extra durability & long lasting varnished finish. Paddle your boat or decorate your home. $100 value. Thanks to Langford Canoe.
A generous collection of products to keep you hair healthy, shining and gorgeous. Includes: Metal Detox Oil & Cleansing Cream, Hydrate Sheer Shampoo & Conditioner, Root Lifting Mousse, a travel pack of Colour Fanatic 21 Benefits AND a gift certificate for a professional manicure. $285 Value. Thanks to Hair Dynamix Salon & Spa.
So, you didn't get to Henderson's Brewery Picklefest this year? Well, we got you! Local artisanal pickles (dill, bread & butter, beets, naturally brined, asparagus & beans), dill pickle chips, dill pickle peanuts, 2 kinds of pickle beer, pickle mayo and... 2 pickle ball racquets! Thanks to Picklefest. $85 value (that's a lot of pickles!)
At Stubbe, chocolate is more than an indulgence, it's a rich family tradition. Set these hand-crafted chocolates out in this vintage Anchor Hockin Dish. $100 value. Thanks to Stubbe & Mary Anne Cree.
With locations in Leslieville, Kensington Market & High Park, Sanagan's truly is Toronto's Neighbourhood Butcher Shop. Offering quality meats and poultry, exclusively from Ontario family farms, these chefs, craft butchers and professional meat hawkers want to make your next meal your best yet. Here's a $50 voucher and Pete Sanagan's excellent Cooking Meat Cookbook. $90 value.
Keep your pet happy & healthy with this amazing, durable, ceramic drinking fountain. It circulates & filter's your pet's water. Comes with yummy treats, paw protectors, harness, a collar and fun toys. Come on, your dog deserves something special! $200 value. Thank to Deryn Lavell, Bark & Meow, & PetSmart
You have a cat? You want this! The Cat Mate 3000 holds 3kg dry food, & can be set for both meal time and portion size. Pack includes fancy tinned food, treats and a catnip toy. Don't leave Kitty out of the fun! $200 value. Thanks to Deryn Lavell, Bark & Meow & PetSmart.
At The Deppaneur you can eat pretty much anything, from pretty much anywhere in the world in Toronto. The Dep is more than a restaurant. You'll enjoy food made with care and pride, by local, international and Indigenous chefs in a family style setting. Here's $180 for dinner for 2 (BYOB - there's no corkage!) Check the calendar for all their culinary events including cooking classes and table talks. Added bonus The Dep Cookbook, it's won 3 international awards & is nominated for more. Thanks to Len Senitur at The Dep. $220 Value.
A lovely collection of classic stories and charming, sturdy board books for your little ones. Cradled in a sweet vintage rocking chair. And Grace the Capybara stuffy is included! The perfect baby or toddler gift! Books valued at $100.
Indoor Rock Clmbing, Golf, Escape Room Fun. Keep your kids busy with these three terrific items. Toronto's 2 Base Camp Climbing locations offer 7,000 square feet of climbing walls and more than 100 different climbing routes. Club Champ Kid's Gold Golf Clubs (right-handed) are everything your child needs to get in the swing. And Confundrum's Escape Room voucher will get them thinking! Total Value: $400+
Just what you need when you want to stay in for a special night. Cook up a fabulous dinner for two with help from the good people at Alimentarie: pasta, sauces, good quality olive oil, and a great bottle of wine. Added bonus: a $50 gift card for Alimentarie on Roncesvalles. Total value $180.
Just what you're budding scientist needs! Bill Nye's Chemistry Lab VR Activity Set and the Gladius Archaeological Adventure Kit. $100 Value. Thanks to Steve Yates.
What could be better than these 2 Family Games Night Classics: a 1960 First Edition Classic Reproduction of The Game of Life AND the 1980's edition of Monopoly. But that's not all! We're adding a deck of Vintage Die-cut Mummy Playing cards. Turn off those screens and have some classic fun! $175 value!
Surprise your favourite basketball fan with two seats for the Toronto Raptors vs the Washington Wizards. Friday November 21, 2025. Section 104
Row 21 seat 5-6. $200 value.
This is hands down the cutest thing in the Silent Auction. Everything you need to host a puppy adoption party: signage, adoption certificates, dog houses, collar-making supplies, & 12 puppies! Balloons, napkins, birthday banner, paper plates, cups, napkins & straws included. $110 value.
It's one honey of a gift pack. Clover honey, organic maple syrup, raspberry jam, zucchini relish, smores, honey lollies, a sweater weather candle & more. Thanks to Lazy J Ranch. $125 value.
Includes: 16oz Travel Mug, 20oz Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle, 24oz Cold Drink Travel Mug With Straw, 1lb Gold Coast whole beans, 1lb Guatemala Casi Cielo whole beans, Emperor's Clouds & Mist Green Tea, Pike Place Via Instant Medium Roast. $115 value.
A party bucket of your favourite libation from 5 of Toronto's favourite craft breweries: Hendersons, Burdock, Blood Brothers, Bickford & Triple Bogey. 12 cans, 6 kinds. $50 value.
Here's a great collection of fun food items.
A $50 gift card tor Gold Standard to enjoy their stellar breakfast sandwiches.
The Great Spice Connoisseur Hot Sauce Gift Set to spice up your home cooking
100 worth of kitchen utensils. $175 value.
Get the gang together and make a little road trip to Dundas Ontario to visit Shawn & Ed's Brewing Company and enjoy beer tasting for 10! Before you go make sure you're looking your best with a trip to The Woods Barbershop for a haircut, buzz with fade or beard trim. The Triple Bogey gift pack is a little something extra just for you.
Total value $250
Lena vehicles give kids hours of fun in dirt piles and sandboxes, digging, loading, hauling and lifting. All the features and movements of this toy truck mimic those of the real thing! The crane's extendable arm can reach up to 3 feet, and can be rotated or lowered for easy lifting. $132 Value
Take home Andrea Blinick's extraordinary original painting from "Sun in My Tummy" for your child's room. Enjoy it along with a copy of the book and then take your buddying artist to the AGO with this gift pass for two. $335 Value
12:33 on 1903. Toronto, Ontario, 2022.
That's what photographer Christopher Russell has titled this intriguing, edgy photo. Shot through the girders of the Bathurst Street Bridge, this photo is quintessentially Toronto. Professionally framed. $500 value
Here's 2 tickets to the Fox Theatre on Queen East and a case of Triple Bogey's yummy Vodka cocktail - Purple Transfusion. $100 value.
Try on this collector's Water Hazard hat, grab your Transfusion Stand Golf Bag & head to the links. Here's a case of 24 Water Hazard cocktails to keep you hydrated. All from Triple Bogey Brewing Co. $250 value.
Take your personal health care to a new level with this fantastic package:
2 Medify Air Purifiers will filter and clean the air of 2 rooms. ($200 value).
Keep those pearly whites clean and sparkling with the Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush and ZOOM Whitening Pens from Tooth Connection Dental ($350 value).
Then step outside of your daily chaos to embrace the fire within with a 20 class pass to Beaches Oxygen Yoga and Fitness ($450). Total Value $900!
Maybe the bathroom needs a make-over, maybe your tired living room could use some cheering up, or maybe you just don't know where to hang that fabulous new art piece. Catherine Powell will help you with all that or whatever interior design needs you might have. 4 hours - a $600 value.
How much fun is this? 2 beautiful vintage pyrex pieces (Cinderella mixing bowl & casserole dish), an old-time red-handled rolling pin, a sweet vintage table cloth & an original Better Homes & Gardens Cookbook. And what's that peaking out of the bowl - a box of KD! Can't get much more vintage than that! Casserole & bowl alone are worth well over $100, cookbook $50.
Take home these 4 gorgeous wines from Kacaba Winery: a Syrah, a Meritage, a Rosé & a Fumé Blanc, corkscrew included. Then plan a visit to the winery for an Open Air tasting for 2 in the spring. A $200+ value.
Oh my, a luxurious faux fur throw from House & Home, an organic cotton pillow, paired with a 4 hour design consultation with Elena Enepekide. She has over 30 years experience in commercial and residential design. Keep track of your ideas with these cute design notes, and enjoy a 1 year subscription to House & Home to keep those design ideas coming. Total value $650.
Previously loved by Rohan Vasa, this beautiful Art & Lutherier acoustic guitar comes with a fine wood stand, carrying case, strap & strings. Thanks to Rohan Vasa & Harrison Guitars. $600 value.
The concept and image for this joyful Toronto scene was originated and developed by Jesse Denison and painted by artist Hoang Vuong. $1200 value.
A very special package of Oribe Hair Care products from New York. Includes Gold Lust Restore & Repair Shampoo and Gold Lust Restore & Repair Conditioner. $400 value
