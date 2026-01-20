Auction - Shriners Canada's 15th Annual Golf Tournament

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Experience the excitement of NHL hockey live at the Bell Centre with four premium seats in Section 112, Row FF, Seats 12–15, offering outstanding views of the action. Once the Canadiens' schedule is released, the winning bidder will be able to choose from three exciting game dates. A fantastic opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable night of hockey with family, friends, colleagues, or clients.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional day on the greens with a foursome at Beaconsfield Golf Club. This legendary Stanley Thompson–designed course is widely regarded as one of the finest competitive golf experiences in Canada, offering classic design, challenge, and beauty. Includes two carts, making it perfect for a relaxed yet memorable outing with friends, family, or clients.
Starting bid
Play one of Quebec’s most respected courses and take in a top-tier golfing experience with friends, family, or colleagues and enjoy an outstanding day of golf at the prestigious Elm Ridge Golf Club. This certificate includes one round of golf for up to four players, complete with electric cart rental.
Valid Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) during the 2026 season (expires June 30, 2027).
Starting bid
Escape to the beautiful Laurentians with this 2-night all-inclusive fishing package for four people at Beauregard Lodge. The experience includes chalet accommodation, meals, fishing-site transportation, motor rental, fuel, bait, and fish cleaning. A perfect outdoor adventure for family, friends, or fishing enthusiasts.
Valid for the 2027 fishing season; reservation required.
Value of over $5,000
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an elegant getaway at the luxurious Château Vaudreuil. This package includes a one-night stay in a beautiful suite for two, breakfast at Villa Elina Restaurant, access to the indoor pool, and access to the fitness centre. The perfect retreat for a romantic escape or a relaxing weekend away.
Starting bid
Make a bold artistic statement with Sundancers 2 (2025) by Peter W. Hart. This impressive 24" x 48" original painting captures vibrant yellow florals in dynamic movement, bringing energy, warmth, and contemporary elegance into any space. A recent, large-scale work that will instantly elevate a room and spark conversation.
Starting bid
Make a dramatic statement with New Earth (2021), a striking 41" x 56.5" original painting by Katja van den Bogaert. Rich in scale and visual impact, this contemporary work is designed to transform any living space, office, or gallery wall. An exceptional opportunity to acquire a substantial original artwork by a talented Dutch artist.
Starting bid
Hit the course in style with this premium Srixon golf bag. Designed for performance and convenience, it offers ample storage, durability, and the quality trusted by golfers around the world.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day on the course with a foursome at Parcours du Vieux Village. This package includes one round of golf for four players and cart rental, providing everything needed for a relaxing and enjoyable day on the course. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or simply looking to spend quality time outdoors, this experience offers the perfect opportunity to make lasting memories while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
Own a piece of Canadian sporting history with this pair of golf flags signed by Masters Champion Mike Weir. Some unique pieces of sports memorabilia and an excellent addition to any golf enthusiast's collection.
Starting bid
Own a piece of Canadian sporting history with this pair of golf flags signed by Masters Champion Mike Weir. Some unique pieces of sports memorabilia and an excellent addition to any golf enthusiast's collection.
Starting bid
Own a piece of Canadian hockey pride with this official Calgary Hitmen women’s jersey (size Large), signed by the team. Part of the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Hitmen are known for developing top-tier talent and delivering high-energy, competitive play. This autographed jersey is a standout collectible for fans and a unique addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this authentic Gucci women’s watch—a timeless statement of elegance and luxury. Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, this iconic accessory adds instant sophistication to any look.
Starting bid
Discover two iconic Scotch single malts in one exceptional package: The Arran 10 Year Old and Talisker 10 Year Old. The Arran offers a beautifully balanced profile with notes of honey, fruit, and spice, while Talisker, crafted on Isle of Skye, delivers the maritime character that made it famous, with distinctive smoky, peppery, and coastal notes. Together, they offer a remarkable tasting journey through two celebrated whisky regions of Scotland.
Value of $204.50
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional dining experience at Pangea with this generous gift certificate of $500. Known for its elevated cuisine and welcoming atmosphere, Pangea offers the perfect setting for a memorable meal with family, friends, or colleagues.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a memorable evening at the iconic Rib N Reef Steakhouse with this $250 gift certificate. Renowned for premium steaks, fresh seafood, and outstanding service, this Montreal favorite promises an exceptional dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a guided wine tasting experience for four at Légende Vivante. Discover exceptional wines in a welcoming setting while learning about the stories and traditions behind each selection. Families are welcome to bring their children, making this a unique outing that can be enjoyed together while the adults participate in the tasting.
Value of $100
Starting bid
Indulge in handcrafted chocolates and sweet creations from Cacao Boys with this $100 gift certificate. A delicious treat for chocolate lovers and a perfect gift for any occasion.
Starting bid
Experience the wonder of Canadian wildlife with two adult passes and two child passes to Parc Omega. Enjoy an unforgettable day exploring nature, observing animals up close, and creating lasting family memories.
Starting bid
Discover fascinating exhibits, incredible wildlife displays, and interactive experiences with admission for four to the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa. A fun and educational outing for all ages.
Value of $104
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