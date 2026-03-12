Sage Hill Writing Experience Inc.

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Sage Hill Writing Experience Inc.

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Auction Wins Delivery Methods

Local Pickup in Saskatoon (Apr 1)
Free

Collect your item in Saskatoon for free on the listed date.

Local Pickup in Saskatoon (Apr 4)
Free

Collect your item in Saskatoon for free on the listed date.

Local Pickup in Saskatoon (Apr 8)
Free

Collect your item in Saskatoon for free on the listed date.

Local Delivery in Saskatoon
$3.50

Flat rate for all auction wins.

Registered Lettermail in Canada
$13.50

Select this option for thin, lightweight items (e.g. gift cards, tickets, vouchers).

Lettermail
$1.50

At buyers own risk; this method is not insured and does not offer tracking.


Select this option for thin, lightweight items (e.g. gift cards, tickets, vouchers).

Parcel in Canada
$18

Flat rate. Select for books and other large items.

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