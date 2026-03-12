Auction Wins Delivery Methods

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Collect your item in Saskatoon for free on the listed date.
Collect your item in Saskatoon for free on the listed date.
Collect your item in Saskatoon for free on the listed date.
Flat rate for all auction wins.
Select this option for thin, lightweight items (e.g. gift cards, tickets, vouchers).
At buyers own risk; this method is not insured and does not offer tracking.
Select this option for thin, lightweight items (e.g. gift cards, tickets, vouchers).
Flat rate. Select for books and other large items.
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