Bowness High School Music Parents Association

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Bowness High School Music Parents Association

About this event

BHSMPA Silent Auction 2026

Luxury Staycation Package
$100

Starting bid

This luxury staycation package includes an overnight stay at the Fairmont Palliser hotel in downtown Calgary, a bottle of Segura Viudas Reserve Cava, and a box of Master Chocolat gourmet chocolate.


Donated by: Fairmont, Master Chocolat and a friend of BHSMPA

Valued at: $485

Fret Not, Stay Cool item
Fret Not, Stay Cool
$50

Starting bid

Denver Acoustic Guitar with custom gig bag, freshly equipped with D'Addario strings!


Built for the practicing musician, the full size DD44S dreadnought acoustic uses a high quality laminated spruce top, Australian Blackwood fingerboard, okuman neck, sapele back and sides to create a guitar that delivers outstanding tone and playability.


Donated by: Long & McQuade

Value: $179

It's a Hard Rock Life
$150

Starting bid

A week a School of Rock's Summer Camp NEED MORE DETAILS


Donated by: School of Rock

Value: $500

Pretty Fly for a Grad Guy item
Pretty Fly for a Grad Guy
$75

Starting bid

This package includes a full suit rental from Moores at Crowfoot (includes coat, dress pants, shirt, vest or cummerbund, neckwear, jewelry, socks and shoes); as well as a facial and haircut from Tommy Guns Crowfoot.


Donated By: Moores Crowfoot and Tommy Guns Crowfoot

Value: $289

Que Syrah, Syrah item
Que Syrah, Syrah
$65

Starting bid

This deluxe wine basket includes Anconcagua Costa Syrah, Villa Concha Cava, Ryan's Cream Liqueur, and Lemoncello, beautifully packaged in a wooden crate.


Donated by: Dandurand Group

Value: $200

Too Hot to Handle
$65

Starting bid

One annual furnace maintenance service call, valid until April 2027.


Donated By: Caledonian Plumbing & Heating

Value: $200

BHS Music VIP Package
$60

Starting bid

Be a BHS Music VIP for the 2026-2027 School Year!


This package includes:

  • BHS Music hoodie
  • Handmade toque in BHS colours
  • 2 tickets to 3 BHS Music concerts for the 26/26 school year (Fall Showcase, Winter and Spring)*
  • Reserved seating for up to 6 people for each concert
  • VIP parking for one vehicle at each concert

Donated by: BHSMPA (toque handmade and donated by Candice Broughton)

Value: $150

Drum Up Some Fun item
Drum Up Some Fun
$30

Starting bid

Mini Steel Tongue Drum. Sonic Energy brand. Includes mini-book and fabric bag.


Donated By: Music Makers

Value: $90

Piano Lessons item
Piano Lessons
$65

Starting bid

Piano Lessons Package with Paul Bagley, B. Mus, A.R.M.T.A.


Package includes 2 free months when signing up for a full term (10 months of lessons).


Donated by: Paul Bagley

Value: $360+

Feeling Suds-sational! item
Feeling Suds-sational!
$50

Starting bid

Rocky Mountain Soap Company's Rocky Reserve 'Rind' Gift Box. Relax and unwind with a spa-like feel in your home. Includes Rocky Reserve 'Rind' Hand Wash, Hand Lotion, Salt Scrub and Body Oil, beautifully packaged in a gorgeous gift box.


Donated By: Rocky Mountain Soap Co. (Market Mall)

Value: $125

Glam Up for Spring item
Glam Up for Spring
$85

Starting bid

Glam Up package includes a Hair Cut & Manicure from Urban Fringe Salon as well as a cute Amika cooler bag, shampoo & conditioner, Redken travel mug and hair brush.


Donated by: Sheri Cramer, Urban Fringe Salon

Value: $300

Coffee Lovers Gift Basket item
Coffee Lovers Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

This coffee lovers gift basket includes a $50 gift card for Morning Brunch Co. in West Springs, a ball cap, a bag of whole coffee beans, and two beautifully handmade pottery mugs.


Donated by: Morning Brunch Co. Mugs handmade by local artist Gerard Lalonde, friend of BHSMPA

Value: $180

Buoy, I love it! item
Buoy, I love it!
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a lazy day floating down the Bow River with a 6-person raft rental from Lazy Day Raft Rentals.


Donated by: Lazy Day Raft Rentals

Value: $150

Studio Bell Family Membership item
Studio Bell Family Membership
$40

Starting bid

One annual Family Membership (2 adults, 2 youth under 18) to Studio Bell National Music Centre.


This includes free admission to Studio Bell year-round, free Greatest Hits guided tours, discounted Backstage Pass tours, 20% off summer camps, access to special NMC members-only concerts and events, discounts in the gift shop and cafe, and more!


Donated by: Studio Bell

Value: $115.50

Calgary Philharmonic - Tickets to Broadway Hits (May 29) item
Calgary Philharmonic - Tickets to Broadway Hits (May 29)
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets (Orchestra Right: Row T) to the Calgary Philharmonic's concert ~ Broadway Hits: Hamilton, Rent + More on Friday, May 29th at 7:30pm


Donated by: Calgary Philharmonic

Value: 176

Whiten Your Smile item
Whiten Your Smile
$100

Starting bid

Whiten Your Smile with a certificate to Tuscany Dental for a tooth whitening.


Donated by: Tuscany Dental

Value: $325

No Ifs, Ands or Putts item
No Ifs, Ands or Putts
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun day of mini golf with the family! This package includes 2 adult and 4 youth tickets for a round of mini golf at WinSport.


Donated by: WinSport

Value: $73

A Cure for What Ales You! item
A Cure for What Ales You!
$15

Starting bid

Be the host with most at your backyard BBQ this summer! Enjoy this basket of 4 cans of Ale & Lager as well as 6 minis including Smirnoff and Baileys.


Donated by: Crowfoot Wine & Spirits

Value: $50

Date Night / Game Night item
Date Night / Game Night
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy a quiet date night or family night in with this package that includes a $150 gift card for Soffrito Italian grocery / Il Forno restaurant and a board game.


Donated by: Soffrito and Discovery Hut (Market Mall)

Value: $188

The Modern Man item
The Modern Man
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy this basket of men's grooming products including Suavecito brand shampoo, conditioner, pomade and STMNT grooming spray.


Donated by: Tommy Guns (Crowfoot)

Value: $74.50

Game Night is my Board Meeting item
Game Night is my Board Meeting
$40

Starting bid

Elevate your family game night with this amazing basket of snacks and drinks, and enjoy 2 new board games!


Donated by: Save On Foods (Trinity Hills) and Discovery Hut (Market Mall)

Value: $125

The Pampered Pooch item
The Pampered Pooch
$20

Starting bid

Your pup will be the envy of the dog park! This cute crate is packed with treats and toys to spoil your 4-legged family member!


Donated by: Pet Planet (Crowfoot)

Value: 65

Suzuki Manji Harmonica item
Suzuki Manji Harmonica
$40

Starting bid

This stunning Suzuki Manji 10-hole diatonic harmonica is named after Mr. Manji Suzuki, the company’s founder. The fact he is putting his own name on the MANJI Harmonica is because those 70 years of dedication to perfection are condensed in this one impressive instrument. He is convinced that it will come to be regarded as one of the best harmonicas of the 21st century. Package also includes a Harmonica method book.


Donated by: Music Makers

Value: $110

A Good Hair Day item
A Good Hair Day
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy only good hair days ahead! This package includes La Biosthetique Colour Protection shampoo and conditioner, a detangling comb, and a bottle of nail polish.


Donated by: Curious Salon - Tuscany

Value: $122

I'm Sew in Love With This Quilt item
I'm Sew in Love With This Quilt
$50

Starting bid

This gorgeous handmade quilt will fit a full sized bed. Blue and green colours mimic the northern lights in the night sky.


Donated by: A friend of BHSMPA

Value: $100

Spice up Your Life item
Spice up Your Life
$25

Starting bid

Upgrade your pantry and elevate your dinners with this gift set of 6 bestselling spices from Silk Road (Old Chicago Steak Spice, Deluxe Italian Seasoning, Inglewood Everything Blend, Scarborough Fair) and a $25 gift card for Community Natural Foods.


Donated by: Community Natural Foods and Silk Road (Inglewood)

Value: $75

Westside Rec Centre Gift Pack item
Westside Rec Centre Gift Pack
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy this gift package from Westside Rec Centre that includes admission for 2 adults & 2 youth, as well as a Westside Rec logoed basketball, towel, and water bottle all packaged in a convenient drawstring backback!


Donated by: Westside Rec Centre

Value: $110

Wine and Cheese item
Wine and Cheese
$30

Starting bid

This package includes a bottle of Le Serre Nuove Dell Ornellaia Bolgheri and a $25 gift card for Springbank Cheese Co.


Donated by: Springbank Cheese Co (Crowfoot). Wine donated by a friend of BHSMPA

Value: $95

Oils Well That Ends Well item
Oils Well That Ends Well
$40

Starting bid

Impress your friends and family with your homemade dinners! This package includes 6 fresh extra-virgin olive oils in flavours from around the globe, a $50 gift card for Evoolution, and a $25 gift card for Springbank Cheese Co.


Donated by: Evoolution (Market Mall) and Springbank Cheese Co. (Crowfoot)

Value: $120

Northern Lights Bear item
Northern Lights Bear
$30

Starting bid

Photos don't do this gorgeous art justice! Created by local artist Kristina, of Bouncing off the Walls (Cochrane), this piece is 12" x 7".


This glow in the dark resin art piece is a perfect accent. Created on wood that is 1/2” thick this bear was hand painted with layers of acrylic paint and glow in the dark resin giving it amazing depth.


Donated by: A friend of BHSMPA

Value: $90


Personalized Grad Keepsakes item
Personalized Grad Keepsakes
$25

Starting bid

Two personalized graduation keepsakes will help commemorate this important milestone in your graduate's life: The winning bidder will have a personalized stuffed elephant with your graduate's name, year and school info embroidered on to it. And celebrate this big accomplishment with a customized Yard Sign!


Note: Due to these items needing personalization; the items will be customized and delivered after the auction closing date.


Donated by: Urban Family Boutique

Value: $80

This is How We Brew It item
This is How We Brew It
$25

Starting bid

This Brewsmith gift package includes his & hers adult-sized T-shirts as well as a $50 Brewsmith gift card to be used at their Bowness location.


Donated by: Brewsmith Brewing Co.

Value: $70

Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package
$50

Starting bid

Have some fun close to home this summer with this Family Fun Package! Includes 4 General Admission passes to the YMCA, and 4 General Admission passes to Butterfield Acres Farm.


Donated by: YMCA Shane Homes (Rocky Ridge) and Butterfield Acres

Value: $160


Summer Fun Package item
Summer Fun Package
$85

Starting bid

Enjoy a perfect summer day with 4 One Day Tickets to Calaway Park and then swing by Angel's Drive In on the way home and 'Feed your burger and milkshake craving' with a $50 gift card!


Donated by: Angel's Drive In and Calaway Park

Value: $274

Dinner and a Movie item
Dinner and a Movie
$50

Starting bid

We've got date night planned out for you! Enjoy a delicious dinner at Notable restaurant, and then head on over to Cineplex for a movie. This package includes a $100 Notable gift card, two General Admission tickets for Cineplex and a concession voucher.

Note: Concession voucher expires June 30/26. Gift card and movie tickets do not have expiry dates.


Donated By: Cineplex Crowfoot and Notable gift card donated by a friend of BHSMPA

Value: $140


Handmade pottery - Platter and Vase item
Handmade pottery - Platter and Vase
$50

Starting bid

These beautiful pieces of pottery were lovingly handmade for our auction by local artist, Gerard Lalonde.


Donated by: Gerard Lalonde

Value: $150

A Taste of British Columbia item
A Taste of British Columbia
$15

Starting bid

This 'A Taste of British Columbia' gift basket includes a bottle of Twisted Hills Plum Cider, and a cute crate of Summerland Sweets syrup and jams.


Donated by: A friend of BHSMPA

Value: $40

Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar
$15

Starting bid

This lovingly handmade Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar plush and matching book make the perfect gift for a young reader.


Adjust starting bid as needed


Donated by: Bug in a Rug Designs

Value:

This is the Best By Par
$75

Starting bid

DETAILS NEEDED

Backpack, a round of golf for 2

adjust starting bid as required


Donated by:

Value:

Keeping it Reel
$150

Starting bid

DETAILS NEEDED

Package of 5 Reels


Donated By: Bug in a Rug Solutions

Value: $500

This is Un-bee-lievable
$25

Starting bid

DETAILS NEEDED

Honey/Bee package


Donated by:

Value:

Metal art piece
$50

Starting bid

DETAILS NEEDED

Adjust prices - those are just place holders


Donated By:

Value:

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