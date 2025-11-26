BHSMPA Silent Auction 2026

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This luxury staycation package includes an overnight stay at the Fairmont Palliser hotel in downtown Calgary, a bottle of Segura Viudas Reserve Cava, and a box of Master Chocolat gourmet chocolate.
Donated by: Fairmont, Master Chocolat and a friend of BHSMPA
Valued at: $485
Starting bid
Denver Acoustic Guitar with custom gig bag, freshly equipped with D'Addario strings!
Built for the practicing musician, the full size DD44S dreadnought acoustic uses a high quality laminated spruce top, Australian Blackwood fingerboard, okuman neck, sapele back and sides to create a guitar that delivers outstanding tone and playability.
Donated by: Long & McQuade
Value: $179
Starting bid
A week a School of Rock's Summer Camp NEED MORE DETAILS
Donated by: School of Rock
Value: $500
Starting bid
This package includes a full suit rental from Moores at Crowfoot (includes coat, dress pants, shirt, vest or cummerbund, neckwear, jewelry, socks and shoes); as well as a facial and haircut from Tommy Guns Crowfoot.
Donated By: Moores Crowfoot and Tommy Guns Crowfoot
Value: $289
Starting bid
This deluxe wine basket includes Anconcagua Costa Syrah, Villa Concha Cava, Ryan's Cream Liqueur, and Lemoncello, beautifully packaged in a wooden crate.
Donated by: Dandurand Group
Value: $200
Starting bid
One annual furnace maintenance service call, valid until April 2027.
Donated By: Caledonian Plumbing & Heating
Value: $200
Starting bid
Be a BHS Music VIP for the 2026-2027 School Year!
This package includes:
Donated by: BHSMPA (toque handmade and donated by Candice Broughton)
Value: $150
Starting bid
Mini Steel Tongue Drum. Sonic Energy brand. Includes mini-book and fabric bag.
Donated By: Music Makers
Value: $90
Starting bid
Piano Lessons Package with Paul Bagley, B. Mus, A.R.M.T.A.
Package includes 2 free months when signing up for a full term (10 months of lessons).
Donated by: Paul Bagley
Value: $360+
Starting bid
Rocky Mountain Soap Company's Rocky Reserve 'Rind' Gift Box. Relax and unwind with a spa-like feel in your home. Includes Rocky Reserve 'Rind' Hand Wash, Hand Lotion, Salt Scrub and Body Oil, beautifully packaged in a gorgeous gift box.
Donated By: Rocky Mountain Soap Co. (Market Mall)
Value: $125
Starting bid
Glam Up package includes a Hair Cut & Manicure from Urban Fringe Salon as well as a cute Amika cooler bag, shampoo & conditioner, Redken travel mug and hair brush.
Donated by: Sheri Cramer, Urban Fringe Salon
Value: $300
Starting bid
This coffee lovers gift basket includes a $50 gift card for Morning Brunch Co. in West Springs, a ball cap, a bag of whole coffee beans, and two beautifully handmade pottery mugs.
Donated by: Morning Brunch Co. Mugs handmade by local artist Gerard Lalonde, friend of BHSMPA
Value: $180
Starting bid
Enjoy a lazy day floating down the Bow River with a 6-person raft rental from Lazy Day Raft Rentals.
Donated by: Lazy Day Raft Rentals
Value: $150
Starting bid
One annual Family Membership (2 adults, 2 youth under 18) to Studio Bell National Music Centre.
This includes free admission to Studio Bell year-round, free Greatest Hits guided tours, discounted Backstage Pass tours, 20% off summer camps, access to special NMC members-only concerts and events, discounts in the gift shop and cafe, and more!
Donated by: Studio Bell
Value: $115.50
Starting bid
Two tickets (Orchestra Right: Row T) to the Calgary Philharmonic's concert ~ Broadway Hits: Hamilton, Rent + More on Friday, May 29th at 7:30pm
Donated by: Calgary Philharmonic
Value: 176
Starting bid
Whiten Your Smile with a certificate to Tuscany Dental for a tooth whitening.
Donated by: Tuscany Dental
Value: $325
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun day of mini golf with the family! This package includes 2 adult and 4 youth tickets for a round of mini golf at WinSport.
Donated by: WinSport
Value: $73
Starting bid
Be the host with most at your backyard BBQ this summer! Enjoy this basket of 4 cans of Ale & Lager as well as 6 minis including Smirnoff and Baileys.
Donated by: Crowfoot Wine & Spirits
Value: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy a quiet date night or family night in with this package that includes a $150 gift card for Soffrito Italian grocery / Il Forno restaurant and a board game.
Donated by: Soffrito and Discovery Hut (Market Mall)
Value: $188
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket of men's grooming products including Suavecito brand shampoo, conditioner, pomade and STMNT grooming spray.
Donated by: Tommy Guns (Crowfoot)
Value: $74.50
Starting bid
Elevate your family game night with this amazing basket of snacks and drinks, and enjoy 2 new board games!
Donated by: Save On Foods (Trinity Hills) and Discovery Hut (Market Mall)
Value: $125
Starting bid
Your pup will be the envy of the dog park! This cute crate is packed with treats and toys to spoil your 4-legged family member!
Donated by: Pet Planet (Crowfoot)
Value: 65
Starting bid
This stunning Suzuki Manji 10-hole diatonic harmonica is named after Mr. Manji Suzuki, the company’s founder. The fact he is putting his own name on the MANJI Harmonica is because those 70 years of dedication to perfection are condensed in this one impressive instrument. He is convinced that it will come to be regarded as one of the best harmonicas of the 21st century. Package also includes a Harmonica method book.
Donated by: Music Makers
Value: $110
Starting bid
Enjoy only good hair days ahead! This package includes La Biosthetique Colour Protection shampoo and conditioner, a detangling comb, and a bottle of nail polish.
Donated by: Curious Salon - Tuscany
Value: $122
Starting bid
This gorgeous handmade quilt will fit a full sized bed. Blue and green colours mimic the northern lights in the night sky.
Donated by: A friend of BHSMPA
Value: $100
Starting bid
Upgrade your pantry and elevate your dinners with this gift set of 6 bestselling spices from Silk Road (Old Chicago Steak Spice, Deluxe Italian Seasoning, Inglewood Everything Blend, Scarborough Fair) and a $25 gift card for Community Natural Foods.
Donated by: Community Natural Foods and Silk Road (Inglewood)
Value: $75
Starting bid
Enjoy this gift package from Westside Rec Centre that includes admission for 2 adults & 2 youth, as well as a Westside Rec logoed basketball, towel, and water bottle all packaged in a convenient drawstring backback!
Donated by: Westside Rec Centre
Value: $110
Starting bid
This package includes a bottle of Le Serre Nuove Dell Ornellaia Bolgheri and a $25 gift card for Springbank Cheese Co.
Donated by: Springbank Cheese Co (Crowfoot). Wine donated by a friend of BHSMPA
Value: $95
Starting bid
Impress your friends and family with your homemade dinners! This package includes 6 fresh extra-virgin olive oils in flavours from around the globe, a $50 gift card for Evoolution, and a $25 gift card for Springbank Cheese Co.
Donated by: Evoolution (Market Mall) and Springbank Cheese Co. (Crowfoot)
Value: $120
Starting bid
Photos don't do this gorgeous art justice! Created by local artist Kristina, of Bouncing off the Walls (Cochrane), this piece is 12" x 7".
This glow in the dark resin art piece is a perfect accent. Created on wood that is 1/2” thick this bear was hand painted with layers of acrylic paint and glow in the dark resin giving it amazing depth.
Donated by: A friend of BHSMPA
Value: $90
Starting bid
Two personalized graduation keepsakes will help commemorate this important milestone in your graduate's life: The winning bidder will have a personalized stuffed elephant with your graduate's name, year and school info embroidered on to it. And celebrate this big accomplishment with a customized Yard Sign!
Note: Due to these items needing personalization; the items will be customized and delivered after the auction closing date.
Donated by: Urban Family Boutique
Value: $80
Starting bid
This Brewsmith gift package includes his & hers adult-sized T-shirts as well as a $50 Brewsmith gift card to be used at their Bowness location.
Donated by: Brewsmith Brewing Co.
Value: $70
Starting bid
Have some fun close to home this summer with this Family Fun Package! Includes 4 General Admission passes to the YMCA, and 4 General Admission passes to Butterfield Acres Farm.
Donated by: YMCA Shane Homes (Rocky Ridge) and Butterfield Acres
Value: $160
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect summer day with 4 One Day Tickets to Calaway Park and then swing by Angel's Drive In on the way home and 'Feed your burger and milkshake craving' with a $50 gift card!
Donated by: Angel's Drive In and Calaway Park
Value: $274
Starting bid
We've got date night planned out for you! Enjoy a delicious dinner at Notable restaurant, and then head on over to Cineplex for a movie. This package includes a $100 Notable gift card, two General Admission tickets for Cineplex and a concession voucher.
Note: Concession voucher expires June 30/26. Gift card and movie tickets do not have expiry dates.
Donated By: Cineplex Crowfoot and Notable gift card donated by a friend of BHSMPA
Value: $140
Starting bid
These beautiful pieces of pottery were lovingly handmade for our auction by local artist, Gerard Lalonde.
Donated by: Gerard Lalonde
Value: $150
Starting bid
This 'A Taste of British Columbia' gift basket includes a bottle of Twisted Hills Plum Cider, and a cute crate of Summerland Sweets syrup and jams.
Donated by: A friend of BHSMPA
Value: $40
Starting bid
This lovingly handmade Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar plush and matching book make the perfect gift for a young reader.
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Donated by: Bug in a Rug Designs
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DETAILS NEEDED
Backpack, a round of golf for 2
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Package of 5 Reels
Donated By: Bug in a Rug Solutions
Value: $500
Starting bid
DETAILS NEEDED
Honey/Bee package
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