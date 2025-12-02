Marquee Theatrical Productions Inc.

Hosted by

Marquee Theatrical Productions Inc.

About this event

Audition Preparation Workshop - ages 6-9, 10+

505 Pickering Crescent

505 Pickering Cres., Newmarket, ON L3Y 8H1, Canada

JUNIOR AGE 6-9 - 4:00-6:00pm
$20

For ages 6-9, only one fee is required for child and parent together. So, $20 will get one child and one parent into the workshop.

JUNIOR AGE 6-9 - 6:30-8:15pm
$20

Wed. Jan. 21, For ages 6-9, only one fee is required for child and parent together. So, $20 will get one child and one parent into the workshop.

Intermediate age 10+ - 4pm-6pm
$20

Thurs. Jan. 22. Audition Prep Workshop for age 10-13, only one fee is required for child and parent together. So, $20 will get one child and one parent into the workshop.

Intermediate age 10+ - 6:30pm-8:30pm
$20

Thurs. Jan. 22. Audition Prep Workshop for age 10-13, only one fee is required for child and parent together. So, $20 will get one child and one parent into the workshop.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!