August 8 & 9 - Pats Auto Supply Fan Appreciation Weekend & Salute to Local Heros

About this event
Purchase a weekend pass to save on this event. You will receive a wristband for day 2 at the front gate.
Purchase a weekend pass to save on this event. You will receive a wristband for day 2 at the front gate.
Purchase a weekend pass to save on this event. You will receive a wristband for day 2 at the front gate.
Free admission courtesy of New Horizon Co-op.
Free admission courtesy of New Horizon Co-op.
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