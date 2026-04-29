Auguste Quartet - Sound Particles

About this event
We recommend arriving at least 20 minutes early to ensure a good seat.
Smoking inside is strictly prohibited.
Bringing outside food or drinks is strictly prohibited.
Thank you for trusting us with your cultural outing!
Remember to bring your student ID card! Status will be checked at the entrance, and the difference will be charged in the absence of valid proof.
We recommend arriving at least 20 minutes early to ensure a good seat.
Smoking inside is strictly prohibited.
Bringing outside food or drinks is strictly prohibited.
Thank you for trusting us with your cultural outing!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!