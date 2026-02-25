Aurora Chorealis Annual "Wits & Wagers" Game Night Fundraiser

Each ticket entitles you to a single glass of wine. NOTE: ONLY PREPAID BAR TICKETS ARE GUARANTEED THEIR SELECTION. Cash sales at the bar are subject to limited availability and may be sold out. Non-refundable after purchase unless you are unable to attend, in which case, contact us directly. All ticket sales are final. We understand that unexpected situations can arise, and while refunds are not guaranteed, we’re always happy to review special circumstances with care and compassion.