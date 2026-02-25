Aurora Chorealis Annual "Wits & Wagers" Game Night Fundraiser

About this event
1945 Av. Parkfield, Dorval, QC H9P 1T8, Canada
Your admission fee goes directly to our 2026 beneficiary, L'Île des Amis. A maximum of 75 tickets will be sold. Don't forget to purchase your craft beer, wine, or water/soda tickets in advance below. All ticket sales are final. We understand that unexpected situations can arise, and while refunds are not guaranteed, we’re always happy to review special circumstances with care and compassion.
Each ticket entitles you to a single craft beer. NOTE: ONLY PREPAID BAR TICKETS ARE GUARANTEED THEIR SELECTION. Cash sales at the bar are subject to limited availability and may be sold out. Non-refundable after purchase unless you are unable to attend, in which case, contact us directly. All ticket sales are final. We understand that unexpected situations can arise, and while refunds are not guaranteed, we’re always happy to review special circumstances with care and compassion.
Each ticket entitles you to a single glass of wine. NOTE: ONLY PREPAID BAR TICKETS ARE GUARANTEED THEIR SELECTION. Cash sales at the bar are subject to limited availability and may be sold out. Non-refundable after purchase unless you are unable to attend, in which case, contact us directly. All ticket sales are final. We understand that unexpected situations can arise, and while refunds are not guaranteed, we’re always happy to review special circumstances with care and compassion.
Each ticket entitles you to a single bottle of water. NOTE: ONLY PREPAID BAR TICKETS ARE GUARANTEED THEIR SELECTION. Cash sales at the bar are subject to limited availability and may be sold out. Non-refundable after purchase unless you are unable to attend, in which case, contact us directly. All ticket sales are final. We understand that unexpected situations can arise, and while refunds are not guaranteed, we’re always happy to review special circumstances with care and compassion.
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