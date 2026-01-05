Autobahn Vol IV

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About this event
You made it, I love you and you love me xxx 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟
favorite type of dancers, you will get princess treatment promise
peasant no1 we promise you get a kiss at the entrance (˶ ˘ ³˘)ˆᵕ ˆ˶)
peasant no2 you get 2 kisses !! (˶ ˘ ³˘)ˆᵕ ˆ˶). (˶ ˘ ³˘)ˆᵕ ˆ˶)
we know, you knew. yes you knew about this event and yes you procrastinated and yes now they are expensive
We really tried our best to keep the tickets reasonable, yet if you are going through a financial struggle, please reach out to Autobahn, we will make something happen
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!