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About this event

Autobahn Vol IV

1345 Rue de Bellechasse

Montréal, QC H2G 1N8, Canada

Release Special
$14

You made it, I love you and you love me xxx 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟


Before 11
$20

favorite type of dancers, you will get princess treatment promise

General Admission 1
$24

peasant no1 we promise you get a kiss at the entrance (˶ ˘ ³˘)ˆᵕ ˆ˶)

General Admission 2
$28

peasant no2 you get 2 kisses !! (˶ ˘ ³˘)ˆᵕ ˆ˶). (˶ ˘ ³˘)ˆᵕ ˆ˶)

Last Chance
$34

we know, you knew. yes you knew about this event and yes you procrastinated and yes now they are expensive

PWYC (no tickets here)
$808

We really tried our best to keep the tickets reasonable, yet if you are going through a financial struggle, please reach out to Autobahn, we will make something happen


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!