Autumn Sip & Social Admission Tickets {2025}

Enjoy a an evening of community and connection at the beautiful Barn on White House Farms in Abbotsford.

Savor a selection of food stations featuring local ingredients created and prepared by Chef Craig of The Chef's Acre, sip on local craft beer and cocktails, peruse a curated collection of local vendors, and enjoy live music by Greg Neufeld. Each ticket includes a welcome drink upon arrival and a ticket for the Door Prize Draw.

100% of the proceeds directly support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley's mentoring programs.