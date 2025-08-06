Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

About this event

Autumn Sip & Social Admission Tickets {2025}

423 Arnold Rd

Abbotsford, BC V3G 1S4, Canada

General Admission
$70

Enjoy a an evening of community and connection at the beautiful Barn on White House Farms in Abbotsford.
Savor a selection of food stations featuring local ingredients created and prepared by Chef Craig of The Chef's Acre, sip on local craft beer and cocktails, peruse a curated collection of local vendors, and enjoy live music by Greg Neufeld. Each ticket includes a welcome drink upon arrival and a ticket for the Door Prize Draw.
100% of the proceeds directly support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley's mentoring programs.

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