Average Players Who Give a Puck Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value 400.00
Two 400$ gift cards.
The intent is to educate, delight, and entertain foodies of all skill levels with a variety of price-points and many different class styles and themes. Students are immersed in the best equipment from Le Creuset, All-Clad, Wusthof, and Breville with skilled direction from the Okanagan’s top instructors using the freshest local ingredients.
Starting bid
Value 500.00
A beautifully curated spa escape created to refresh the body and restore a sense of calm.
Begin with a revitalizing Sea Salt & Loofah Exfoliation Massage, followed by a deeply hydrating Aromatherapy Wrap to soften and nourish the skin. Continue the experience with a luxurious Spa Pedicure, leaving you polished and renewed.
Pause to enjoy a thoughtfully prepared Vinter Lunch, then complete your journey with our Classic European Facial - revealing radiant, refreshed skin and a renewed sense of self.
Five hours of effortless relaxation - perfectly balanced to restore, refine and renew.
OUR SPA PACKAGE INCLUDES:
Starting bid
Value 1000.00
14K yellow gold diamond oval hoop earrings by Shy Creation. Round brilliant cut diamonds, .08 total carat weight, SI1 clarity, GH color.
Modern and refined, these oval hoop earrings shimmer with a delicate row of round diamonds totaling 1/15ctw, adding just the right touch of brilliance to their sleek silhouette. Crafted in radiant 14k yellow gold, their elongated shape offers a contemporary twist on a timeless classic. Light and elegant, they transition effortlessly from everyday polish to sophisticated evening shine. A luxurious staple for any jewelry collection, these hoops elevate every look with understated sparkle.
All Shy Creation items are hand set and all stones are natural and hand-picked.
Starting bid
Value 1000.00
You and three friends can golf with Hollywood legend Kim Coates at the Harvest golf club. Green fees included. You will enjoy stories from his Sons of Anarchy days to new movie projects that Kim is working on. As a special memento, you’ll receive this one-of-a-kind Sons of Anarchy framed poster.
Starting bid
Value: 1400$
Indulge in a 2-night stay in a waterfront room at your choice of a Prestige Resort (Nelson, Salmon Arm or Sooke). Enjoy a $100 Food & Beverage Credit and a $100 towards a Spa treatment of your choice. Savour Prestige’s unique brand of BC hospitality with a Canadian owned & operated boutique hotel experience and relax to the peace & tranquility of the water right outside your window.
Starting bid
Value 1500.00
(Priceless)
Skate for 90 minutes with Shea Weber and Friends.
Olympic Gold medal winning, former NHL all-star Shea Weber will spend 90 minutes going through drills and playing with kids under the age of 15.
Up to 10 kids can join.
Private rink booking included.
Starting bid
Value 1800.00+
Step into the Top Shelf private dining room for an unforgettable evening of indulgence. You and your guests will be treated to a seven-course, sommelier-curated chef’s tasting menu, personally crafted and hosted by Chef Ross Derrick.
Expect elevated Canadian cuisine, rare wine pairings, and immersive storytelling behind each course - this is not just a dinner, it’s a full culinary experience. Perfect for an unforgettable evening with friends”.
This Chef's table is for 6 guests.
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