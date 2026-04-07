Average Players Who Give a Puck Online Auction

Value 500.00





A beautifully curated spa escape created to refresh the body and restore a sense of calm.





Begin with a revitalizing Sea Salt & Loofah Exfoliation Massage, followed by a deeply hydrating Aromatherapy Wrap to soften and nourish the skin. Continue the experience with a luxurious Spa Pedicure, leaving you polished and renewed.





Pause to enjoy a thoughtfully prepared Vinter Lunch, then complete your journey with our Classic European Facial - revealing radiant, refreshed skin and a renewed sense of self.





Five hours of effortless relaxation - perfectly balanced to restore, refine and renew.





OUR SPA PACKAGE INCLUDES: