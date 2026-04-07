PROJECT LITERACY CENTRAL OKANAGAN SOCIETY
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PROJECT LITERACY CENTRAL OKANAGAN SOCIETY

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PROJECT LITERACY CENTRAL OKANAGAN SOCIETY

About this event

Sales closed

Average Players Who Give a Puck Online Auction

Pick-up location

2293 Leckie Rd #107, Kelowna, BC V1X 6Y5, Canada

Lakehouse Cooking Class Gift Cards item
Lakehouse Cooking Class Gift Cards item
Lakehouse Cooking Class Gift Cards item
Lakehouse Cooking Class Gift Cards
$200

Starting bid

Value 400.00


Two 400$ gift cards.


The intent is to educate, delight, and entertain foodies of all skill levels with a variety of price-points and many different class styles and themes. Students are immersed in the best equipment from Le CreusetAll-CladWusthof, and Breville with skilled direction from the Okanagan’s top instructors using the freshest local ingredients.

Beyond Wrapture Spa Package item
Beyond Wrapture Spa Package item
Beyond Wrapture Spa Package
$165

Starting bid

Value 500.00


A beautifully curated spa escape created to refresh the body and restore a sense of calm.


Begin with a revitalizing Sea Salt & Loofah Exfoliation Massage, followed by a deeply hydrating Aromatherapy Wrap to soften and nourish the skin. Continue the experience with a luxurious Spa Pedicure, leaving you polished and renewed. 


Pause to enjoy a thoughtfully prepared Vinter Lunch, then complete your journey with our Classic European Facial - revealing radiant, refreshed skin and a renewed sense of self. 


Five hours of effortless relaxation - perfectly balanced to restore, refine and renew. 


OUR SPA PACKAGE INCLUDES:

  • ﻿﻿SEA SALT & LOOFAH EXFOLIATION MASSAGE
  • ﻿﻿AROMATHERAPY BODY WRAP
  • ﻿﻿SPA PEDICURE
  • ﻿﻿VINTER LUNCH
  • ﻿﻿CLASSIC EUROPEAN FACIAL
Diamond Oval Hoop Huggies by Shy Creation at Perrara Jewelry item
Diamond Oval Hoop Huggies by Shy Creation at Perrara Jewelry item
Diamond Oval Hoop Huggies by Shy Creation at Perrara Jewelry item
Diamond Oval Hoop Huggies by Shy Creation at Perrara Jewelry
$333

Starting bid

Value 1000.00


14K yellow gold diamond oval hoop earrings by Shy Creation. Round brilliant cut diamonds, .08 total carat weight, SI1 clarity, GH color.


Modern and refined, these oval hoop earrings shimmer with a delicate row of round diamonds totaling 1/15ctw, adding just the right touch of brilliance to their sleek silhouette. Crafted in radiant 14k yellow gold, their elongated shape offers a contemporary twist on a timeless classic. Light and elegant, they transition effortlessly from everyday polish to sophisticated evening shine. A luxurious staple for any jewelry collection, these hoops elevate every look with understated sparkle.


All Shy Creation items are hand set and all stones are natural and hand-picked.

Golf with Hollywood legend Kim Coates item
Golf with Hollywood legend Kim Coates item
Golf with Hollywood legend Kim Coates item
Golf with Hollywood legend Kim Coates
$333

Starting bid

Value 1000.00


You and three friends can golf with Hollywood legend Kim Coates at the Harvest golf club. Green fees included. You will enjoy stories from his Sons of Anarchy days to new movie projects that Kim is working on. As a special memento, you’ll receive this one-of-a-kind Sons of Anarchy framed poster.

2-night stay at a Prestige Resort item
2-night stay at a Prestige Resort item
2-night stay at a Prestige Resort item
2-night stay at a Prestige Resort
$466

Starting bid

Value: 1400$


Indulge in a 2-night stay in a waterfront room at your choice of a Prestige Resort (Nelson, Salmon Arm or Sooke). Enjoy a $100 Food & Beverage Credit and a $100 towards a Spa treatment of your choice. Savour Prestige’s unique brand of BC hospitality with a Canadian owned & operated boutique hotel experience and relax to the peace & tranquility of the water right outside your window.


Skate with Shea Weber item
Skate with Shea Weber item
Skate with Shea Weber
$500

Starting bid

Value 1500.00

(Priceless)


Skate for 90 minutes with Shea Weber and Friends. 

Olympic Gold medal winning, former NHL all-star Shea Weber will spend 90 minutes going through drills and playing with kids under the age of 15. 

 

Up to 10 kids can join.

 

Private rink booking included. 

Private Chef’s Table Experience at Derrick’s Steakhouse item
Private Chef’s Table Experience at Derrick’s Steakhouse item
Private Chef’s Table Experience at Derrick’s Steakhouse item
Private Chef’s Table Experience at Derrick’s Steakhouse
$600

Starting bid

Value 1800.00+


Step into the Top Shelf private dining room for an unforgettable evening of indulgence. You and your guests will be treated to a seven-course, sommelier-curated chef’s tasting menu, personally crafted and hosted by Chef Ross Derrick.

Expect elevated Canadian cuisine, rare wine pairings, and immersive storytelling behind each course - this is not just a dinner, it’s a full culinary experience. Perfect for an unforgettable evening with friends”.


This Chef's table is for 6 guests.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!