A weekend conference poster features portraits of Archbishop Murray Chatlain and keynote speaker Barbara Heil in the foreground, with a glowing cross and open book in the background.
Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services Of Manitoba

Hosted by

Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services Of Manitoba

About this event

"Awaken" Conference with Barbara Heil

289 Dussault Ave

Winnipeg, MB R2J 1N5, Canada

General Admission - EARLY BIRD PRICE - Ends Aug 30!
$75
Available until Aug 30

Admission for 1 person to entire event, including Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday Sept 12, plus Free coffee, Beverages & Snacks during entire conference.

Breakfast Menu: Eggs, Hash browns + Breakfast Meat

Lunch Menu: Sandwich, Chicken, Salad + Fruit

General admission
$90

Admission for 1 person to entire event, including Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday Sept 12, plus Free coffee, Beverages & Snacks during entire conference.

Breakfast Menu: Eggs, Hash browns + Breakfast Meat

Lunch Menu: Sandwich, Chicken, Salad + Fruit

Youth & Young Adults (Ages 12 to 24)
$50

Admission for 1 youth/young adults age 12 to 24 years old to entire event, including Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday Sept 12, plus Free coffee, Beverages & Snacks during entire conference.

Breakfast Menu: Eggs, Hash browns + Breakfast Meat

Lunch Menu: Sandwich, Chicken, Salad + Fruit

COMPLIMENTARY - FREE - TICKET FOR PRIESTS & DEACONS
$1

FREE ADMISSION FOR PRIESTS & DEACONS intending to attend the conference **please complete the form**.

Including Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday Sept 12, plus Free coffee, Beverages & Snacks during entire conference.

Breakfast Menu: Eggs, Hash browns + Breakfast Meat

Lunch Menu: Sandwich, Chicken, Salad + Fruit

CHILDCARE TICKET (Ages 04 to 11)
$25

We have limited childcare spots available. Please note, the child must be bathroom trained, and will be in a different room than the adults.

They will receive breakfast and lunch as well as snacks.

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