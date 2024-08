A seamless pairing of March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, two acclaimed Off-Broadway musicals written nearly a decade apart, Falsettos is the tale of neurotic New Yorker, Marvin, who leaves his wife Trina and young son Jason to live with his lover, Whizzer. Hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique, Falsettos is a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar-mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS.





CAST





TAYLOR LONG as MARVIN





RANDY CHANG as WHIZZER





OLIVIA DANIELS as TRINA





JOSHUA רועי KILIMNIK as MENDEL





MAX GOODMAN as JASON





LUCA MCPHEE as CHARLOTTE





MONA HILLIS as CORDELIA









PRODUCTION





DIRECTED AND CHOREOGRAPHED by MEREDITH SHEDDEN





MUSIC DIRECTED by ETHAN ROTENBERG





PRODUCED by IAN KOWALSKI





STAGE MANAGED by TALFRYN QUIRING





SET AND PROP DESIGN by ROBIN KADIRGAMAR





COSTUME DESIGN by MAGGIE GARRISON





SOUND DESIGN by FORREST MCADAM





TECHNICAL DIRECTION by MATT HALLWORTH