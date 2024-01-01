Bird Cage for Sale!

The Northumberland Humane Society is selling this beautiful large bird cage to raise funds for the animals in our care. This cage is in great condition and would be a great home for any of our feathery friends!

100% of the proceeds of this bird cage will be used toward medical care for the animals, including spay and neuter procedures.

The Northumberland Humane Society is a registered charity which has served the community for over 55 years. We receive no government funding so participating in fundraising events such as this helps us do everything we can for the animals in need. Porch pick up will be arranged at the shelter, located at 371 Ward St., Port Hope.

We thank you so much for your support!