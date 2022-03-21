Up and Running Guelph - Spring 2022

Up and Running Guelph for Spring Session 2022 is now open. With a focus on getting active outside and connecting with other women, o ur programs are open to all fitness levels. Women who are looking to improve their mental health through nature based activities are encouraged to sign up!





Our programs continue to be delivered in a safe, friendly manner. We adhere to all the safety regulations put forward by Public Health. In registering for our programs, you are agreeing to follow those regulations for the safety of other participants, our volunteers, and the broader community.





10 Week Daytime Running/Walking Programs 10am - 11am: Tuesdays/Thursdays (March 22 - May 26)

Daytime Running Location: York Road Park Guelph (Near Covered Bridge) - 85 York Road, Guelph

Cost: $40/pp - subsidized spaces available

Parking - Limited parking available on York Road, Parking also available 114 Gordon St, Guelph





10 Week Evening Running Programs 6pm - 7pm: Mondays/Wednesdays (March 21 - May 25)

Evening Running Location: group meets at the Royal City Park entrance off of the Goodness Me Parking lot, located at 36 Wellington Rd W.

Cost: $40/pp - subsidized spaces available

Parking - Free parking lot is open to all.





10 Week Evening Walking Programs 6pm - 7pm: Mondays/Wednesdays (March 21 - May 25)

Evening Walking Location - group meets at the Baseball Diamond located behind the Goodness Me entrance off Wellington St W, downtown Guelph.

Cost: $40/pp - subsidized spaces available

Parking: Free parking in lot, open to all.





If cost is a barrier, please email us before completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible. Up and Running is a charitable, not-for-profit organization, and the money goes to directly support our program.





* Please note: the registration platform Simply K prefills a suggested a "tip" at checkout. Be sure to double check and adjust as you see fit This is NOT a required fee (it is okay to put $0)







