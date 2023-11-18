Get ready for an exhilarating day of badminton action at the Woodstock Badminton Club's (WBC) Masters Doubles Tournament! Following the resounding success of our previous tournament in April, we are thrilled to bring you another exciting event that promises fierce competition and camaraderie on the court.





Date: December 2nd, 2023

Location: Woodstock Badminton Club, 310 Hunter St, Woodstock, ON N4S 4E9





Event Highlights:





🔹 Multiple Age Categories: Compete in Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles across various age groups: 30+, 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, and 65+.





🔹 Double the Fun: Participants can engage in a maximum of two events (One Age Category per Event)

, allowing you to challenge your skills in different categories.





Men - Can Participate in a maximum of ONE age group in Men's Doubles and in ONE age group Mixed Doubles Event

Women - Can Participate in a maximum of ONE age group in Women's Doubles and in ONE Mixed Doubles Event





Registration Details:





🔸 Early Bird Registration (Until November 18th, 2023): Now Extended till Nov26, 2023

25$ per Event per Player

🔸 Regular Registration (After November 18th, 2023):

35$ per Event per Player





Join us on December 2nd, 2023, for a day of thrilling matches, friendly competition, and the chance to meet fellow badminton enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the sport, the WBC Masters Doubles Tournament is the perfect opportunity to showcase your skills and have a blast on the court.





Don't miss out on this incredible event! Register early to secure your spot and be a part of the WBC badminton family. See you on the court! 🏸🏆 #WBCMasters2023