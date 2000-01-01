Logo
Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Power Hour: The Last Crache Bender

57 Rue Prince-Arthur E, Montréal, QC H2X 1B4, Canada

Join us Wednesday April 3rd at Café Campus for our bi-annual POWER HOUR!!!!


Get ready to wield the elements and dance all night to D-STANCE's bangers!


- Doors will open at 8:00pm and Power Hour will start at 9:00pm! 🕑
- Party ticket includes the Power Hour covered by Concordia EngGames!
- BYOC: Bring Your Own Cup (no glass containers). There will be no cups for sale.
- We'll have a limited quantity of a sick promotional item!

- If you have any questions regarding the event, don’t hesitate to contact your VP Social

common:freeFormsBy