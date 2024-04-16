SELF-GUIDED TOUR - Preview for Members | Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico

OLMECS AND THE CIVILIZATIONS OF THE GULF OF MEXICO
SELF-GUIDED TOUR ONLY - Preview for Pointe-à-Callière Members
PREVIEW VISIT
Members of Pointe-à-Callière are invited to take an exclusive self-guided tour of the Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico exhibition. Reservation is required.
WHEN
Tuesday, April 16, 2024, between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm *
* Guides will be there to answer your questions!
WHERE
Mariner’s House – National Bank Pavilion
165, place d'Youville, Montréal (Québec) H2Y 2B2
Come and discover the first known civilizations of Mesoamerica, and travel through nearly four millennia of history, exchanges and cultural traditions that still carry a touch of mystery...
This activity is reserved for Pointe-à-Callière Members only. Please do not reserve more tickets than the number of people included in your membership.