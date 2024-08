The ARCH Project Roundtable Gathering is an event bringing all Committee Members together to understand and identify connections within our community that support indigenous youth in transition from child care.





Light refreshments will be served during the meeting





Agenda:

9:00am - 9:10: Arrive / Refreshments

9:10 - 9:15: Introductions & Announcements

9:15 - 9:55: First Activity: Connections Assessment Activity

9:55 - 10:00: Break

10:00 - 11:15: Open Discussion & Reflections

11:15 - 11:30: Wrap Up