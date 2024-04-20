2024 Spring Fling Sponsorship!

The Community Resource Centre is a local nonprofit agency that covers Wellington County, providing services and programs designed to fill the gaps in community service and bring neighbours together. Our vision is a community where every member has the opportunity to succeed. We foster self-sufficiency and value respect, integrity and cooperation.





In order to bring that vision into reality, the CRC offers multiple Community Outreach and Support Services to the most vulnerable in our population, including:

1. Let Kid’s Play! – A recreation program providing children and youth access to local pools and conservation areas enabling them to remain physically active and maintaining social connections.





2. Backpack Program – Providing children and youth with a new backpack and grade appropriate school supplies. This past year, this program expanded to include “Snacks in Packs” – a two week food box filled with nutritious snacks!





3. Income Tax Program – A partnership with the CRA, local sponsors and volunteers to complete tax returns for eligible clients at no cost. Having taxes completed and up to date is key to ensuring access to social assistance programs.





4. Winter Wear Program – Removing the burden of purchasing big ticket items like winter clothing by providing children and youth in low-income households with boots, snowpants and jackets;





These and many more CRC Programs rely solely on donations and grants. That is why this year the CRC is launching its first annual “Spring Fling at the Stables” Saturday April 20th, 2024 at the GrandWay in Elora – a vendor marketplace “For our Community. By our Community”. The event will be the host of up to 80 vendors including crafters, small businesses, food vendors, service providers and more. Our vision is a marketplace that is well rounded and really hits the “Resource” aspect of our name . With that in mind, we have also invited other nonprofits to share their services and saved multiple stalls for youth entrepreneurs, at no cost. Our Spring Fling Event Page has already reached almost 400 interested in attending and our vendor spots are SOLD OUT!





100% of the event proceeds will go directly to enhancing the CRC’s programs by connecting resources to the most vulnerable in our community and giving everyone the chance to succeed.





