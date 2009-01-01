Educate A Girl, Change The World

Educating girls . . . the fastest road to economic equality, and one of the top ways to save our planet. Join in to find ou t:

WHY educating girls is so crucial to positive change, building resilience and climate leadership

HOW incorporating Indigenous knowledge and leadership increases impact and sustainability of climate action

WHAT practical and doable projects can be built, supported or incorporated into your programs that empower women and girls





Hear from -

Christina Kwauk, world expert in the intersection of gender, education and climate action. Christina co-authored Girls' Education: Evidence for the World's Best Investment, and serves on the international jury for the UNESCO Prize for Women's and Girls' Education.









Janna Wale, from the Gitanmaax First Nation as well as Cree-Métis.. Janna has researched climate resilience in Indigenous communities, and the challenges and opportunities of building reconciliation into communal climate action. She was named as an Indigenous Trailblazer through Diversity in Sustainability.









Dawn Marie Lemonds, Past President of Soroptimist International of the America s. Dawn brings the story of environmental education and action at Fundacion Moises Bertoni (FMB) in Paraguay. This Soroptimist project brought young women from rural and remote corners of Paraguay to the Mbaracayú Forest Nature Reserve for a camp that equipped them to create change in their communities.





Debbie Dachwitz and Lynn White of the Kelowna School Board. They introduce to Jane Goodall's Roots and Shoots program and their successful vermicomposting project, weaving education and climate action together.



