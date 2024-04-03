Stitch and B*tch Group!

Join the Wildflour Fields team for a fun social night! Do you like to knit, crochet or embroider? Bring your project and come hang with us!





Or do you WISH you did? Come out and try knitting, crocheting or embroidery! We will have some sample materials to try it out and join in with others to stitch your cares away! Our Bakeshop will be open and you can come and spend time with us knitting, crocheting or embroidering!





WHO: Adults & Teens over 16 +





WHEN: Wed April 3rd, 2024 from 7 pm - 9 pm





WHERE: Wildflour Fields Studio, 664 Golf Club Road Unit #3 Hamilton, Ontario.





COST: FREE (by donation only)