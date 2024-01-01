Logo
Relatos del Exilio Calgary

110, 13226 Macleod Trail .S.E Calgary AB T2J 7E5

La película venezolana «Relatos del exilio» narra cuatro historias que se desarrollan en cuatro países distintos, muestran una misma realidad: la del exilio «voluntariamente forzoso» como común denominador.

 

La primera de esas historias se titula «Monstruos del pantano», un thriller ambientado en la opulenta ciudad de Miami; la segunda es «Un buen doctor», que resume la vida de un médico venezolano que emigra a Chile con su familia para empezar de cero; la tercera lleva por nombre «Hasta aquí nos trajo el río» y refleja la vida de una madre venezolana desesperada ante el deterioro de salud de su pequeña hija; la cuarta se llama «Amor en Delivery», una comedia romántica que narra las peripecias de los miles de venezolanos que trabajan como repartidores.

The Venezuelan film "Stories of Exile" tells four stories that take place in four different countries, showing the same reality: that of "voluntarily forced" exile as a common denominator.

 

The first of those stories is titled “Swamp Monsters,” a thriller set in the opulent city of Miami; the second is "A good doctor", which summarizes the life of a Venezuelan doctor who emigrates to Chile with his family to start from scratch; The third is called "The River Brought Us Here" and reflects the life of a desperate Venezuelan mother faced with the deterioration of her little daughter's health; The fourth is called "Love in Delivery", a romantic comedy that narrates the adventures of the thousands of Venezuelans who work as delivery drivers.

