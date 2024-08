Join ORYC on Sunday, April 10th at 3pm for Messiah Part 2 & 3. We are happy to be supported by chamber orchestra once again. Our concert will be at St. Joseph's Parish (174 Wilbrod St).

Tickets are by donation! Donations above $50 per ticket will be eligible for a tax receipt.

Masks and Proof of Vaccination are required.

There will be free parking in the St. Joe's parking lot.