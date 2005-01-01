Functional Capacity Evaluation Certification

This course offers a comprehensive exploration of Functional Capacity Evaluations, bringing together the essential components of Functional Capacity Evaluation (FCE) into a unified curriculum. FCE is pivotal in evaluating an individual's physical capabilities in the context of specific job requirements. Learners will gain in-depth knowledge and practical skills in FCE, enabling them to assess an individual's functional capacity and match it with the demands of various job roles. This one-day program will enable learners to develop a holistic understanding of work assessments, enhancing their readiness for performing assessments for occupational health, insurers, vocational rehabilitation, and related fields.





Kevin Cairns, BSc, R.Kin





Kevin graduated from the University of Waterloo as a Clinical Kinesiologist and practiced in Traumatic Brain Injury rehabilitation clinic. Since starting Metriks Education in 2005, Kevin has developed the Metriks FCE software system, a selection of functional measurement tools and a library of continuing education courses related to impairment and disability specializing in the Functional Capacity Evaluation. Previously, Kevin spent 8 years with ARCON as the Director of Education, and 2 years at the head office of Columbia Rehabilitation managing their FCE assessments.