A Disciple-Making Challenge

Join us on Tuesday June 11 at 7pm to hear and be challenged by Curtis and Debie Sergeant's journey into disciple-making.





From 1991 to 2002, the Sergeant’s worked as missionaries in China. They arrived on an island with a population of about 7 million and fewer than 100 known Christians worshipping in unregistered churches. Historically, this island was where the Chinese government exiled criminals and those who had fallen out of favor. It was a poor, resentful and violent place. It was, literally, “the ends of the earth.” By 2008, there were more than 500,000 followers of Christ.





Many churches in Canada are trying to figure out a way to make disciples who make disciples. Maybe something in the Sergeant's experience will be a key for you to become a disciple-maker in your own setting.





Please share this invitation with your friends and community.





This event is being sponsored by a community of people committed to living out the Great Commission. Talk to us if you'd like to be coached to impact the world with the love of Jesus too.