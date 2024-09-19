Metro Community

Metro Community

Art Alley Festival 2024

1265 Ellis St

Kelowna, BC V1Y 1Z7, Canada

General Admission
$12
General admission festival seating. You are also invited to give a one-time gift to Metro Community which will be tax-receiptable. Could you also consider bringing a jar of jam or smooth peanut butter as a donation to our Metro Cafe?
Free Ticket
Free
This is for children under 18 and also people for whom money is tight. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the show so come on us, please. Children will require a ticket so we can know numbers, Thanks. Could you also consider bringing a jar of jam or smooth peanut butter as a donation to our Metro Cafe?
