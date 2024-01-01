Next 50 Years: Ghosts of the Gallery at The New Gallery

Joni “Snack Witch” Cheung and Luke Johnson believe in ghosts: the people, the places, the objects, and the narratives which haunt us and disrupt our understanding of the present. In the face of a cultural moment where corporations, nation-states, and institutions pit individuals and collectives against one another under the guise of scarcity and survival, how might engaging with these ghosts of the past change our outlooks on how to move towards the future?





In this series of co-creation workshops, Cheung and Johnson dig into the textual materials from the last 50 years, from an exploration of the archives of Latitude 53 and three host galleries in different cities. Join us to re-imagine the history of the artist-run-centre movement and the many ephemeral works it hosted, now visible to us only a short descriptions, artist statements, and posters.





These creative workshops will take place in Edmonton, Calgary, Hamilton, and Montreal—your participation is welcomed.





🔮 Snack Witch Joni Cheung 🍡 is a grateful, uninvited guest born—and knows she wants to die—on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm, Skwxwú7mesh, Stó:lō, and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh peoples. They are currently working on the stolen lands of the Kanien’kehá:ka peoples, to become a Certified Sculpture Witch with a MFA from Concordia University. A wicked #magicalgirl ✨ eating art + making snacks⁠, their interdisciplinary practice investigates the relationship between objects↔place↔identity, navigating discourses of transnationalism, migration, and diasporas, always with humour, and sometimes with food. 😉





Luke Johnson is a Minnesota-born artist currently based in Edmonton, Alberta on Treaty 6 territory. Working in print, publications, and durational engagements within collections, Johnson draws from the stories and unintended afterlives of archival materials, creating works which complicate notions such as standardized categorization and stasis within systems of knowledge. He received his BFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and his MFA from the University of Alberta, where he is currently a lecturer in printmaking and drawing.