A Bright Ray of Hope - Une lueur d'espoir

Come enjoy our concert where we will be performing Bach – BWV4. Cantata No. 4, Christ lag in Todesbanden followed by a collection of pieces around the theme "A Bright Ray of Hope" as we enter Spring.





Venez en grand nombre à notre concert où nous interpréterons Bach – BWV4. Cantata No. 4, Christ lag in Todesbanden ainsi qu'une variété de pièces autour du thème "Une lueur d'espoir" pour accueillir le printemps.





*Tickets sold at the door will be cash only, 25$ general admission and 15$ for students.

*Des billets seront vendus à la porte argent comptant seulement, 25$ admission générale et 15$ pour étudiants.