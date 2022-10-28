October 28, 2022

Welcome to the Club Bolo box office!





In the Summary section (right before proceeding to payment), a 15% contribution to the Zeffy box office is suggested by default. Zeffy donates all proceeds to Club Bolo. As much as you can afford, it is nice to encourage them. However, this contribution is at your discretion and you can cancel it by selecting Other and entering $0.





Once you have registered, you should receive a confirmation email via email (but it doesn't always work!). If you saw a smiley face at the time of purchase, it worked.





Once registered, if you need to cancel, please email [email protected] as soon as possible. We will proceed with a credit or a refund..

We look forward to seeing you at 2093 Visitation.

Bring your water bottle, as we do not sell bottled water. There is a water fountain at the entrance of the room for easy refilling.

We offer a bar service.





Only friendship and happiness keeping a distance, and dancing, plenty of it!