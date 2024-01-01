2024 Spring Concert: Our Classics

Logo
25 Rue Laurier, Gatineau, QC J8X 3Y9, Canada

Spring 2024 Concert: Our Classics


This year our theme will be : Our Classics


But make no mistake, not Our Classics in term of the Period of music which is between 1750 and 1800. Rather, Our Classics, pieces which vibrate a pile of memories in the musicians that we are, from our childhood to Today. 


Welcome to this magnificient eclectic journey, into the varied repertoire of the CMO. 


Musically Yours

CMO musicians. 


Seating plan


PRICE: 10$ adult ticket

               5$ CHILDREN =12 years old or less

               An adult has to guide the young ones with the decorum of a concert      


