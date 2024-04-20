Space Journey London

Join Hamilton's Bach Elgar Choir singing a live soundtrack to Gemini Award-nominated filmmaker Mark Bochsler's stunning film of high-resolution imagery of the solar system and beyond from the Voyager space probes and James Webb Space Telescope. Featuring works for double chorus, and Vierne’s Messe solennelle, a work of "breadth and mystery suited to a cosmic scale", according to Artistic Director Alexander Cann.





Want to know more? Read Leonard Turnevicius' 2023 preview in the Hamilton Spectator article from its debut season.





Saturday, April 20, 2024

London Metropolitan United Church, 468 Wellington St, London, ON







TICKETS*

$45 General Admission

$20 Under 25 Admission





*Prices are all-in, no additional HST or fees.