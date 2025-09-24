Baby Crafters - Holiday Edition

Hosted by
Baby Crafters
December 3, 10, 17 (10-12 p.m.)
With instruction and guidance from Tiziana Zevallos. Community Arts Room. Charlotte Street Arts Centre.
