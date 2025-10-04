Optimist Club of Dunnville

Babysitter Training Course

101 Main St E

Dunnville, ON N1A 1J8, Canada

General admission
$20

Finally here, The Babysitter Training Course.

For ages 10+. Children will learn all the basics for caring for children of different ages. Some of the topics involved are basic first aid, changing a baby diaper,  home safety, 



EACH CHILD MUST BRING A DOLL OR TEDDY BEAR.


PLEASE BE SURE TO PACK A LUNCH, SNACKS WILL BE PROVIDED. 



PLEASE NOTE IT IS OVER 2 DAYS, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.



⭐️Please note: we cannot guarantee nut free environment ⭐️

