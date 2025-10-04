Finally here, The Babysitter Training Course.



For ages 10+. Children will learn all the basics for caring for children of different ages. Some of the topics involved are basic first aid, changing a baby diaper, home safety,







EACH CHILD MUST BRING A DOLL OR TEDDY BEAR.





PLEASE BE SURE TO PACK A LUNCH, SNACKS WILL BE PROVIDED.







PLEASE NOTE IT IS OVER 2 DAYS, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.









⭐️Please note: we cannot guarantee nut free environment ⭐️