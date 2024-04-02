Are you intrigued by the mystery that is the aging process? Have you ever wondered what exactly happens inside our bodies as we grow older?

If so, we have an opportunity that's perfect for you.





Join us on April 2nd, 2024, at the Wakefield-La Pêche Community Center from 7 PM to 8:30 PM for an enlightening presentation titled : Decoding the aging process : You have the power to create a vibrant future regardless of your age.

A fundraiser for La Maison des Collines (Wakefield palliative care center).









Tickets are $10 each

A donation receipt will be available for donations of $25 or more



