Back in the Swing of It!

Combo Deal (Workshop + Social) - Students & SwingUO Members
$10
Grants entry to the both the Workshop and the Social. Price for students and SwingUO members only. (A proof of student or member status will be required at the check-in.)
Combo Deal (Workshop + Social) - General Public
$25
Grants entry to the both the Workshop and the Social.
Workshop (7-8:30) - Students & SwingUO Members
$5
Grants entry to the Workshop, which will be taught by Natasha Harris of the Bytown Strutters. Price for students and SwingUO members only. (A proof of student or member status will be required at the check-in.)
Workshop (7-8:30) - General Public
$15
Grants entry to the Workshop, which will be taught by Natasha Harris of the Bytown Strutters.
Social Dance (8:45-late) - Students & SwingUO Members
$8
Grants entry to the social. Price for students and SwingUO members only. (A proof of student or member status will be required at the check-in.)
Social Dance (8:45-late) - General Public
$15
Grants entry to the social.
Add a donation for SwingUO
$
