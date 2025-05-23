Back in the Swing of It!

Grants entry to the Workshop, which will be taught by Natasha Harris of the Bytown Strutters. Price for students and SwingUO members only. (A proof of student or member status will be required at the check-in.)

Grants entry to the Workshop, which will be taught by Natasha Harris of the Bytown Strutters. Price for students and SwingUO members only. (A proof of student or member status will be required at the check-in.)

More details...