Saraswathi Poojai & Karthigai monthly Poojai

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About this event
Adult admission - FREE
Adult admission - FREE
Children admission - FREE
Children admission - FREE
Join us for a special Ganesha/Saraswathi poojai to seek the blessings at the beginning of the new academic year.
Join us for a special Ganesha/Saraswathi poojai to celebrate the achievements of our graduates and to usher in the new academic year
Special Family Archani for the month of Karthigai
Normal Archanai for the month of Karthigai
$
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