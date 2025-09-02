Sri Murugan Temple of Waterloo Region & Community Center

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Sri Murugan Temple of Waterloo Region & Community Center

About this event

Saraswathi Poojai & Karthigai monthly Poojai

150 Pioneer Dr

Kitchener, ON N2P 2C2, Canada

Registration - Adult
Free

Adult admission - FREE

Registration - Adult
Free

Adult admission - FREE

Children # 1
Free

Children admission - FREE

Children # 2
Free

Children admission - FREE

Student Registration
$5

Join us for a special Ganesha/Saraswathi poojai to seek the blessings at the beginning of the new academic year.

Student Registration
$5

Join us for a special Ganesha/Saraswathi poojai to celebrate the achievements of our graduates and to usher in the new academic year

Speical Monthly Archanai - Karthigai
$21

Special Family Archani for the month of Karthigai

Normal Archani - Karthigai
$11

Normal Archanai for the month of Karthigai

Add a donation for Sri Murugan Temple of Waterloo Region & Community Center

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