Baden Coffee Fall Fundraiser

About this event
Sleepy Monks Reserve - Fairtrade Organic
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
This coffee is so good you’ll want to keep it a secret too. Charlie’s Secret is a smokey, dark roast with notes of spicy black pepper that will awaken the palate, but, of course,
that’s classified information.
Sleepy Monks Reserve - Fairtrade Organic
Dark Roast - 12 cups
This coffee is so good you’ll want to keep it a secret too. Charlie’s Secret is a smokey, dark roast with notes of spicy black pepper that will awaken the palate, but, of course,
that’s classified information.
Sleepy Monks Reserve - Fairtrade Organic
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
This coffee is so good you’ll want to keep it a secret too. Charlie’s Secret is a smokey, dark roast with notes of spicy black pepper that will awaken the palate, but, of course,
that’s classified information.
Sleepy Monks Reserve - Fairtrade Organic
Medium Roast - 12 cups
Our most popular roast, and for good reason! A well-balanced cup with notes of sweet caramel, toasty malt and bright citrus – you’ll be singing its praises too.
Signature Collection
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
Paying homage to Baden’s most famous landmark, Castle Kilbride, this coffee gets our confidence vote. Wild rice in the aroma carrying over to leguminous flavours of fresh, garden peas with a finishing earthy note. Fruity aftertaste with a medium body.
Signature Collection
Medium Roast - 12 cups
Paying homage to Baden’s most famous landmark, Castle Kilbride, this coffee gets our confidence vote. Wild rice in the aroma carrying over to leguminous flavours of fresh, garden peas with a finishing earthy note. Fruity aftertaste with a medium body.
Signature Collection
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
We tip our hat to where it all began, the famous Baden street where our founder grew up, and where our first brick and mortar store was located. Sandhills has a distinct aroma of nuts with flavours of cloves and brown sugar and a buttery finish. Low to medium body and low acidity.
Signature Collection
Medium Roast - 12 cups
We tip our hat to where it all began, the famous Baden street where our founder grew up, and where our first brick and mortar store was located. Sandhills has a distinct aroma of nuts with flavours of cloves and brown sugar and a buttery finish. Low to medium body and low acidity.
Signature Collection
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
Developed for the “inn” crowd who patronize the Festival season in Stratford, this coffee hits all the right notes. Toasted bread and red wine in the aroma followed
by flavours of chocolate and smokey charred wood. Medium body.
Signature Collection
Medium Roast - 12 cups
Developed for the “inn” crowd who patronize the Festival season in Stratford, this coffee hits all the right notes. Toasted bread and red wine in the aroma followed
by flavours of chocolate and smokey charred wood. Medium body.
Signature Collection
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
Growing up on Sixth Ave helped shape our company and our roastmaster. This homage has wine and bread in the aroma, caramel and dark chocolate in the flavour. Medium body and medium acidity.
Signature Collection
Medium/Dark Roast - 12 cups
Growing up on Sixth Ave helped shape our company and our roastmaster. This homage has wine and bread in the aroma, caramel and dark chocolate in the flavour. Medium body and medium acidity.
Signature Collection
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
Growing up on Sixth Ave helped shape our company and our roastmaster. This homage has wine and bread in the aroma, caramel and dark chocolate in the flavour. Medium body and medium acidity.
Signature Collection
Light Roast - 12 cups
Growing up on Sixth Ave helped shape our company and our roastmaster. This homage has wine and bread in the aroma, caramel and dark chocolate in the flavour. Medium body and medium acidity.
Flavoured Coffee
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
The baked dessert you crave is now available in liquid form. Rich and tasty.
Flavoured Coffee
Light Roast - 12 cups
Rich, velvety vanilla custard topped with sweet, buttery caramel. It’s dessert in a mug.
Flavoured Coffee
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
Cinnamon meets buttery pastry and brown sugar around the campfire in this flavoured medium roast.
Flavoured Coffee
Medium Roast - 12 cups
Cinnamon meets buttery pastry and brown sugar around the campfire in this flavoured medium roast.
Flavoured Coffee
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
Rich chocolate cake with layers of gooey caramel, coconut and pecans. Satisfies both your coffee and dessert cravings.
Flavoured Coffee
Light Roast - 12 cups
Rich chocolate cake with layers of gooey caramel, coconut and pecans. Satisfies both your coffee and dessert cravings.
Flavoured Coffee
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
A classic pairing of sweet vanilla and indulgent hazelnut.
Flavoured Coffee
Light Roast - 12 cups
A classic pairing of sweet vanilla and indulgent hazelnut.
Flavoured Coffee
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
Be transported to a Canadian spring where steam rises from the sugar shacks and the sweet aroma of maple
syrup fills the air.
Flavoured Coffee
Light Roast - 12 cups
Be transported to a Canadian spring where steam rises from the sugar shacks and the sweet aroma of maple
syrup fills the air.
Decaf Coffee
Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step
Fruity and winey in the aroma with smoky flavours and dark berry. Ashy aftertaste with a high acidity and
medium body.
Decaf Coffee
Light Roast - 12 cups
Fruity and winey in the aroma with smoky flavours and dark berry. Ashy aftertaste with a high acidity and edium body.
Higgins & Burke Tea
A delicious blend of raspberry and blackcurrant infusions, brought to life with vivacious hibiscus and other sweet herbs.
Higgins & Burke Tea
Premium mountain grown black tea with complex flavour notes of Italian bergamot and a hint of lemon and lime.
Higgins & Burke Tea
Smooth and lively steamed green teas with a calming trio of citrus herbs.
Higgins & Burke Tea
Bold, bright and brisk for a beautifully balanced and traditional flavour.
Higgins & Burke Tea
A blend of gently decaffeinated black teas from around the world.
Higgins & Burke Tea
Aromatic, North West Pacific peppermint, full-flavoured with a long-lingering finish.
Higgins & Burke Tea
A pure, bright and floral chamomile blend.
RHEO THOMPSON MINT
SMOOTHIE HOT COCOA MIX
Stratford’s most famous Rheo Thompson treat can now be enjoyed as an indulgent, rich cup of hot cocoa. Treat yourself, you deserve it. One sachet makes one mug of hot chocolate.
*Stocked in assorted flavours
and fulfilled randomly.
Flavours include: Cookies and
Cream, Almond, Almond Dark
Chocolate, English Toffee,
Grasshopper Mint, Java
Bean, Hazelnut Zebra, and
Peppermint Crush
Perfect snack-sized pack.
Thin waffles with a caramel
centre. Perfect as is or sit one
on top of a hot beverage for
30 seconds to melt the
gooey centre.
Baden Coffee Company
mug filled with:
• (2) 2.5 oz coffee samples
• (1) hot chocolate sample
• (2) Higgins & Burke tea samples
Medium basket filled with:
• (1) 8 oz Fairtrade coffee
• (1) 8 oz Signature coffee
• (2) 2.5 oz coffee samples
• (1) hot chocolate sample
• (2) Higgins & Burke tea samples
• (2) Mint Smoothies
• biscotti
Large basket filled with:
• (1) 8 oz Fairtrade coffee
• (1) 8 oz Signature coffee
• (2) 2.5 oz coffee samples
• (1) box of hot chocolate
• (1) box of Higgins and Burke tea
• (1) 50 ml bottle of maple syrup
• (2) Mint Smoothies
• biscotti
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!