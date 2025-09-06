Hobo Haven Rescue

Baden Coffee Fall Fundraiser

Charlie’s Secret - Dark Roast - 8oz item
Charlie’s Secret - Dark Roast - 8oz
$13

Sleepy Monks Reserve - Fairtrade Organic

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

This coffee is so good you’ll want to keep it a secret too. Charlie’s Secret is a smokey, dark roast with notes of spicy black pepper that will awaken the palate, but, of course,

Charlie’s Secret - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Charlie’s Secret - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Sleepy Monks Reserve - Fairtrade Organic

Dark Roast - 12 cups

This coffee is so good you’ll want to keep it a secret too. Charlie’s Secret is a smokey, dark roast with notes of spicy black pepper that will awaken the palate, but, of course,

Sleepy Monk's Own - Dark Roast - 8oz item
Sleepy Monk's Own - Dark Roast - 8oz
$13

Sleepy Monks Reserve - Fairtrade Organic

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

This coffee is so good you’ll want to keep it a secret too. Charlie’s Secret is a smokey, dark roast with notes of spicy black pepper that will awaken the palate, but, of course,

Sleepy Monk's Own - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Sleepy Monk's Own - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Sleepy Monks Reserve - Fairtrade Organic

Medium Roast - 12 cups

Our most popular roast, and for good reason! A well-balanced cup with notes of sweet caramel, toasty malt and bright citrus – you’ll be singing its praises too.

Castle Reserve - Medium Roast - 8oz item
Castle Reserve - Medium Roast - 8oz
$13

Signature Collection

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

Paying homage to Baden’s most famous landmark, Castle Kilbride, this coffee gets our confidence vote. Wild rice in the aroma carrying over to leguminous flavours of fresh, garden peas with a finishing earthy note. Fruity aftertaste with a medium body.

Castle Reserve - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Castle Reserve - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Signature Collection

Medium Roast - 12 cups

Paying homage to Baden’s most famous landmark, Castle Kilbride, this coffee gets our confidence vote. Wild rice in the aroma carrying over to leguminous flavours of fresh, garden peas with a finishing earthy note. Fruity aftertaste with a medium body.

Sandhills - Medium Roast - 8oz item
Sandhills - Medium Roast - 8oz
$13

Signature Collection

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

We tip our hat to where it all began, the famous Baden street where our founder grew up, and where our first brick and mortar store was located. Sandhills has a distinct aroma of nuts with flavours of cloves and brown sugar and a buttery finish. Low to medium body and low acidity.

Sandhills - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Sandhills - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Signature Collection

Medium Roast - 12 cups

We tip our hat to where it all began, the famous Baden street where our founder grew up, and where our first brick and mortar store was located. Sandhills has a distinct aroma of nuts with flavours of cloves and brown sugar and a buttery finish. Low to medium body and low acidity.

Festival Roast - Medium Roast - 8oz item
Festival Roast - Medium Roast - 8oz
$13

Signature Collection

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

Developed for the “inn” crowd who patronize the Festival season in Stratford, this coffee hits all the right notes. Toasted bread and red wine in the aroma followed

Festival Roast - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Festival Roast - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Signature Collection

Medium Roast - 12 cups

Developed for the “inn” crowd who patronize the Festival season in Stratford, this coffee hits all the right notes. Toasted bread and red wine in the aroma followed

Sixth Avenue - Medium/Dark Roast - 8oz item
Sixth Avenue - Medium/Dark Roast - 8oz
$13

Signature Collection

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

Growing up on Sixth Ave helped shape our company and our roastmaster. This homage has wine and bread in the aroma, caramel and dark chocolate in the flavour. Medium body and medium acidity.

Sixth Avenue - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Sixth Avenue - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Signature Collection

Medium/Dark Roast - 12 cups

Growing up on Sixth Ave helped shape our company and our roastmaster. This homage has wine and bread in the aroma, caramel and dark chocolate in the flavour. Medium body and medium acidity.

Peaks - Ligth Roast - 8oz item
Peaks - Ligth Roast - 8oz
$13

Signature Collection

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

Growing up on Sixth Ave helped shape our company and our roastmaster. This homage has wine and bread in the aroma, caramel and dark chocolate in the flavour. Medium body and medium acidity.

Peaks - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Peaks - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Signature Collection

Light Roast - 12 cups

Growing up on Sixth Ave helped shape our company and our roastmaster. This homage has wine and bread in the aroma, caramel and dark chocolate in the flavour. Medium body and medium acidity.

Crème Caramel - Medium Roast - 8oz item
Crème Caramel - Medium Roast - 8oz
$13

Flavoured Coffee

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

The baked dessert you crave is now available in liquid form. Rich and tasty.

Crème Caramel - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Crème Caramel - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Flavoured Coffee

Light Roast - 12 cups

Rich, velvety vanilla custard topped with sweet, buttery caramel. It’s dessert in a mug.

Tale Of The Beaver - Medium Roast - 8oz item
Tale Of The Beaver - Medium Roast - 8oz
$13

Flavoured Coffee

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

Cinnamon meets buttery pastry and brown sugar around the campfire in this flavoured medium roast.

Tale Of The Beaver - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Tale Of The Beaver - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Flavoured Coffee

Medium Roast - 12 cups

Cinnamon meets buttery pastry and brown sugar around the campfire in this flavoured medium roast.

German Chocolate Cake - Medium Roast - 8oz item
German Chocolate Cake - Medium Roast - 8oz
$13

Flavoured Coffee

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

Rich chocolate cake with layers of gooey caramel, coconut and pecans. Satisfies both your coffee and dessert cravings.

German Chocolate Cake - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
German Chocolate Cake - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Flavoured Coffee

Light Roast - 12 cups

Rich chocolate cake with layers of gooey caramel, coconut and pecans. Satisfies both your coffee and dessert cravings.

Vanilla Hazelnut - Medium Roast - 8oz item
Vanilla Hazelnut - Medium Roast - 8oz
$13

Flavoured Coffee

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

A classic pairing of sweet vanilla and indulgent hazelnut.

Vanilla Hazelnut - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Vanilla Hazelnut - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Flavoured Coffee

Light Roast - 12 cups

A classic pairing of sweet vanilla and indulgent hazelnut.

Spring Maple - Medium Roast - 8oz item
Spring Maple - Medium Roast - 8oz
$13

Flavoured Coffee

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

Be transported to a Canadian spring where steam rises from the sugar shacks and the sweet aroma of maple

Spring Maple - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Spring Maple - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Flavoured Coffee

Light Roast - 12 cups

Be transported to a Canadian spring where steam rises from the sugar shacks and the sweet aroma of maple

Colombian Supremo Decaf - Medium Roast - 8oz item
Colombian Supremo Decaf - Medium Roast - 8oz
$13

Decaf Coffee

Select Ground Coffee OR Whole Bean Coffee in Next Step

Fruity and winey in the aroma with smoky flavours and dark berry. Ashy aftertaste with a high acidity and

Colombian Supremo Decaf - Katie Cups (K-Cups) item
Colombian Supremo Decaf - Katie Cups (K-Cups)
$18

Decaf Coffee

Light Roast - 12 cups

Fruity and winey in the aroma with smoky flavours and dark berry. Ashy aftertaste with a high acidity and edium body.

Berry Vines - Box of 20 tea bags item
Berry Vines - Box of 20 tea bags
$7.75

Higgins & Burke Tea

A delicious blend of raspberry and blackcurrant infusions, brought to life with vivacious hibiscus and other sweet herbs.

Earl Grey Grove - Box of 20 tea bags item
Earl Grey Grove - Box of 20 tea bags
$7.75

Higgins & Burke Tea

Premium mountain grown black tea with complex flavour notes of Italian bergamot and a hint of lemon and lime.

Forest Valley Green - Box of 20 tea bags item
Forest Valley Green - Box of 20 tea bags
$7.75

Higgins & Burke Tea

Smooth and lively steamed green teas with a calming trio of citrus herbs.

Orange Pekoe - Box of 20 tea bags item
Orange Pekoe - Box of 20 tea bags
$7.75

Higgins & Burke Tea

Bold, bright and brisk for a beautifully balanced and traditional flavour.

Orange Pekoe Decaf - Box of 20 tea bags item
Orange Pekoe Decaf - Box of 20 tea bags
$7.75

Higgins & Burke Tea

A blend of gently decaffeinated black teas from around the world.

Peppermint Patch - Box of 20 tea bags item
Peppermint Patch - Box of 20 tea bags
$7.75

Higgins & Burke Tea

Aromatic, North West Pacific peppermint, full-flavoured with a long-lingering finish.

Wild Harvest Chamomile - Box of 20 tea bags item
Wild Harvest Chamomile - Box of 20 tea bags
$7.75

Higgins & Burke Tea

A pure, bright and floral chamomile blend.

Hot Chocolate - 35g sachets item
Hot Chocolate - 35g sachets
$2.50

RHEO THOMPSON MINT

SMOOTHIE HOT COCOA MIX

Stratford’s most famous Rheo Thompson treat can now be enjoyed as an indulgent, rich cup of hot cocoa. Treat yourself, you deserve it. One sachet makes one mug of hot chocolate.

Biscotti item
Biscotti
$5.50

*Stocked in assorted flavours

and fulfilled randomly.

Flavours include: Cookies and

Cream, Almond, Almond Dark

Chocolate, English Toffee,

Grasshopper Mint, Java

Bean, Hazelnut Zebra, and

Peppermint Crush

Double Dutch 2-Pack item
Double Dutch 2-Pack
$4.50

Perfect snack-sized pack.

Thin waffles with a caramel

centre. Perfect as is or sit one

on top of a hot beverage for

30 seconds to melt the

gooey centre.

Gift Mug item
Gift Mug
$28

Baden Coffee Company

mug filled with:

• (2) 2.5 oz coffee samples

• (1) hot chocolate sample

• (2) Higgins & Burke tea samples

Gift Basket - Medium item
Gift Basket - Medium
$55

Medium basket filled with:

• (1) 8 oz Fairtrade coffee

• (1) 8 oz Signature coffee

• (2) 2.5 oz coffee samples

• (1) hot chocolate sample

• (2) Higgins & Burke tea samples

• (2) Mint Smoothies

• biscotti

Gift Basket - Large item
Gift Basket - Large
$75

Large basket filled with:

• (1) 8 oz Fairtrade coffee

• (1) 8 oz Signature coffee

• (2) 2.5 oz coffee samples

• (1) box of hot chocolate

• (1) box of Higgins and Burke tea

• (1) 50 ml bottle of maple syrup

• (2) Mint Smoothies

• biscotti

Add a donation for Hobo Haven Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!