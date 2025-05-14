Bake Sale Fundraiser

Love to bake? Love supporting a local dog rescue? If you would like to donate some baking for our sale, please drop off your baking on Saturday June 14th or Sunday June 15th before AM at Pet Valu West.

Love to bake? Love supporting a local dog rescue? If you would like to donate some baking for our sale, please drop off your baking on Saturday June 14th or Sunday June 15th before AM at Pet Valu West.

More details...