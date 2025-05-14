Bake Sale Fundraiser

Love to bake? Love supporting a local dog rescue? If you would like to donate some baking for our sale, please drop off your baking on Saturday June 14th or Sunday June 15th before AM at Pet Valu West.
Selling Baked goods 10AM-1PM
Free
Set up, price and sell baked goods.
Selling Baked Goods 1PM-3PM
Free
Sell baked goods and clean up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!