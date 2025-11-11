Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Bal du MAC 2026

2020 Rue William

Montréal, QC H3J 1R9, Canada

Single ticket
$1,750
Collector Table
$17,500
Includes: 10 tickets, gift bags, and company mention in the evening program.
Avant-Garde Table
$30,000
Prestige Experience - includes: 10 tickets, 2 invitations to the Pre-Ball, butler, gift bags, company mention in the evening program and on the 2025 Ball webpage.
Visionary Table
$50,000
VIP Experience - includes: 10 tickets, 2 invitations to the Pre-ball, exclusive invitations to Foundation activities, special attention, butler, gift bags, company logo in the evening program, mention on social media, and company logo on the 2025 Ball webpage.
