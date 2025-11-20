Fondation Dr Clown

Hosted by

Fondation Dr Clown

About this event

<span>Bal Imaginaire</span>

350 Rue Saint-Paul E

Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada

Regular Ticket
$800

Get ready to experience a memorable evening:

  • Cocktail reception and refined appetizers to start off beautifully
  • 3-course gourmet dinner, accompanied by carefully selected wines
  • Captivating entertainment, silent and live auctions, and emotions throughout the evening
  • Tax receipt
Table
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Get ready to experience a memorable evening:

  • A table for 10 people, ideal for sharing this unique moment with your guests
  • Cocktail reception and refined appetizers to start off beautifully
  • 3-course gourmet dinner, accompanied by carefully selected wines
  • Exciting entertainment, silent and live auction, and emotions throughout the evening
  • Tax receipt
Dream Partner
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Title of presenter or co-presenter of the evening

  • With visibility without tax receipt
  • Table of 10 guests: prime location
  • Privileged moments with a duo of therapeutic clowns during the evening
  • Exceptional visibility on all communication tools of the Ball, with the mention 'presented by'
Dream Partner (without visibility with receipt)
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Get ready to experience a memorable evening:

  • Without visibility with tax receipt
  • Table of 10 guests: prime location
  • Privileged moments with a duo of therapeutic clowns during the evening
Magic Partner
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • With visibility without tax receipt
  • Table of 10 guests: privileged location
  • Increased visibility on the Ball's communication tools, with the mention 'in collaboration with'
Magic Partner (without visibility with tax receipt)
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Get ready to experience a memorable evening:

  • Without visibility with tax receipt
  • Table for 10 guests: Prime location
Essential Partner
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • With visibility without tax receipt
  • Table for 10 guests: Prime location
  • Visibility during the evening
Essential Partner (without visibility with tax receipt)
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Get ready to experience a memorable evening:

  • Without visibility with tax receipt
  • Table for 10 guests: Prime location
Sponsorship cocktails & wines
$10,000

Glass foot in company colors and logo on electronic media.

Sponsorship photobooth
$6,500

Logo on the shared photo canvas for all guests and electronic media supports.

Sponsorship of interactive silent auction platform
$6,500

Logo on the homepage of the interactive platform and on various printed and electronic materials related to the silent auction.

Honour table sponsorship - special guests
$5,000

Logo on various printed and electronic materials.


Accommodation sponsorship - special guests
$5,000

Logo on various printed and electronic materials.

Grand raffle sponsorship
$5,000

Logo on various printed and electronic materials related to the grand raffle.

Du choeur au clown - la chorale Dr Clown
$5,000

Logo sur les supports électroniques pendant la prestation de la chorale.

Add a donation for Fondation Dr Clown

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!