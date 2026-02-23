Balfour's Friends Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Opportunity to own 2 beautiful pieces from artist and designer Karen Booth. https://artsea.ca/member-directory/karenjuneboothgmail-com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
LImited Edition Hand Signed Print by Carl Brenders "The Family Tree" . Certificate of Authenticity included. Regular price $695 US. https://carlbrendersart.com/artist-bio?srsltid=AfmBOoo5Rp3xy6KZevxInWZe8tmGRpycpG-d8uebZXcmzhG50MPrjLEz
Starting bid
Initial Accupuncture Assessment at Rise Health, a top rated 5 star clinic on Bay Street in Victoria. They are a team of dedicated health care professionals committed to providing you the highest quality, collaborative care.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!