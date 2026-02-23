Balfour's Friends Foundation

Hosted by

Balfour's Friends Foundation

About this event

Balfour's Friends Foundation's Silent Auction

Limited Edition Lithography. Flowers and Hummingbird item
Limited Edition Lithography. Flowers and Hummingbird
$50

Starting bid

Print 3 Sled Dogs item
Print 3 Sled Dogs
$25

Starting bid

Signed Print - sled dogs. Puppies 167/500 item
Signed Print - sled dogs. Puppies 167/500 item
Signed Print - sled dogs. Puppies 167/500
$40

Starting bid

Karen Booth art. Chickadees 2 piece set item
Karen Booth art. Chickadees 2 piece set
$25

Starting bid

Opportunity to own 2 beautiful pieces from artist and designer Karen Booth. https://artsea.ca/member-directory/karenjuneboothgmail-com/

Original Sail boats in harbour item
Original Sail boats in harbour
$25

Starting bid

Limited edition print. Family Tree item
Limited edition print. Family Tree
$350

Starting bid

LImited Edition Hand Signed Print by Carl Brenders "The Family Tree" . Certificate of Authenticity included. Regular price $695 US. https://carlbrendersart.com/artist-bio?srsltid=AfmBOoo5Rp3xy6KZevxInWZe8tmGRpycpG-d8uebZXcmzhG50MPrjLEz

Rise Health Gift Certificate item
Rise Health Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Initial Accupuncture Assessment at Rise Health, a top rated 5 star clinic on Bay Street in Victoria. They are a team of dedicated health care professionals committed to providing you the highest quality, collaborative care.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!