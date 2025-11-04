Bandology Canada Inc.

Bandology Canada Inc.

Band Camp 2026

Band Camp Junior Registration
$295

Band Camp Junior registration for campers in Grades 1-6. Please list the the first and last name of each camper you are registering when you add tickets to your cart.

Band Camp Registration
$395

Band Camp registration for campers in Grades 7-12. Please list the the first and last name of each camper you are registering when you add tickets to your cart.

Help Send a Kid to Camp!
Pay what you can

Purchasing this ticket helps a child in your community attend camp! Funds from this ticket go toward our subsidy program, which helps kids from low-income households attend camp. Minimum donation is $25.

