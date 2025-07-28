Rock Fest 2025 with Warfaze

503 Ruth St W

Saskatoon, SK S7J 0S6, Canada

🤘🏾Power Chords 🤘🏾
CA$30

Be the first to lock in your spot at Rock Fest 2025 — featuring the legendary Warfaze and local rock powerhouses. With the Early Bird ticket, you get full access to the show at the best price.

⚠️Limited-time offer — once they’re gone, they’re gone!

🎧Heritage Supporter
CA$50

Thank you for your support to boosting the volume and keep the legacy of Bangla Rock alive in Saskatoon.

💚 Obak Bhalobasha (Meet & Greet)
CA$100

Only a limited number of these tickets are available.

If Warfaze shaped your love for music, this is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to say: “I was there. I met them.”

